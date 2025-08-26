MoU between MGM University and Koppal University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 26th August 2025: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Mahatma Gandhi Mission University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Koppal University, Karnataka. This agreement, which promotes innovation, research and collaboration in the field of higher education, is of great importance to both the institutions. This MoU was signed under the guidance of Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University.

Koppal University signs MoU in the university’s administrative building the agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. B.K. Ravi and Vice Chancellor of MGM University Prof. Dr. Vilas Sapkal. The agreement focuses on academic exchange, joint initiatives, language development, training, skill development and implementation of research projects.

During this MoU, Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr. H.H. Shinde, Dean Dr. Rekha Shelke, Dr. Prapti Deshmukh, Founder John Chelladurai, Dean Dr. Ranit Kishore, Principal Dr. Vijaya Musande, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parminder Kaur, Director Dr. Sharvari Tamane, Director Shubha Mahajan, Public Relations Officer Shrikant Yerule and all the concerned dignitaries were present.

As per the agreement, the two universities will organize student and faculty exchanges, joint workshops and conferences, startup and innovation initiatives, skills and training. This agreement will be used to provide quality education and career opportunities to students in particular. This will further strengthen the academic cooperation between the two universities and various initiatives can be undertaken in the near future.