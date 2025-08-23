Sakriya Sambhajinagar – Annapoorna Edition: NSBT Felicitates 51 Local Food Entrepreneurs on World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, August 23, 2025:

On 21st August 2025 Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) celebrated World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025 with great enthusiasm at Einstein Hall, MGMU. This year’s special initiative was themed “Sakriya Sambhajinagar – Annapoorna Edition”. On this occasion, 51 local food entrepreneurs were honored for their remarkable journeys. Among them, 16 entrepreneurs were present at the ceremony, while the rest were felicitated at their respective outlets.

Those honored on stage included: Usmanbhai (Tasty Bhajiya), Mohammad Ahmed Mukhtar Shaikh (Tara Pan Center), Mohammad Kalim (Fresh Juice Center), Ganesh Basaiye (Anand Ice Gola), Somnath Dhayde (Shraddha Chaat Bhandar), Shantaram Mule (Renu Poli Bhaji Kendra), Mohammad Danish (Super Jalebi), Shri Thakkar (GodhuliDabeli), Mrs. Pramila Kule (Rasoi Ghar), Prince Rajpurohit (Mithai Mahal), Shri and Smt. Gurav (Shabri ThalipeethCenter), Ashok Sharma (Mahalaxmi Chaat Bhandar), Shri and Smt. Teli (Jai Ambe Bhel Puri Center), Smt. Chapalgavkar and Smt. Kawar (Swayampak Ghar), Yunus Khan (Barkat Tea House), and Shri Shekhar (Parihar’s Milan Mithai).

The event commenced with a welcome note, followed by the release of the book Sakriya Sambhajinagar Annapoorna Edition, which compiles the stories of these food entrepreneurs. The preface emphasized that entrepreneurship is not only about glamorous startups in metropolitan cities, but also about the quiet perseverance of local businesses—shops that preserve tradition, sustain families, and remain deeply rooted in society. These entrepreneurs do not chase quick profits or publicity; instead, they build on trust, consistency, and values, often carried forward across generations.

Over the past few weeks, BMS and MMS students of NSBT personally visited these entrepreneurs. They not only gathered information about the businesses but also experienced their struggles, learnings, and community commitments firsthand. Students realized that true entrepreneurship is not measured solely in profit but is shaped by trust, honesty, and patience. They witnessed that behind every plate lies emotional investment—early mornings, loyal customers, family disagreements, quiet innovations, and decades of sustained dignity. The students also presented their work at the event, showcasing their learnings.

On this occasion, NSBT Director Shri. Harshvardhan Jaju welcomed all dignitaries through a special video address. He highlighted that management education should not be limited to international case studies but must also draw inspiration from local soil, where countless real stories exist. He added that the experiences gained through this initiative will guide students in their future careers.

The event was graced by Shri. Arjun Gaikwad, President MASSIA and Shri. Manish Agrawal, Vice President MASSIA, Shri. Shivshankar Swami, General Secretary, Vyapari Mahasangh and Shri. Hari Singh, Senior Advisor, Vyapari Mahasangh. All the entrepreneurs were felicitated by the hands of the guests. The event conveyed a clear message – that entrepreneurship is not just about scalability or profit-driven models. It is about preserving traditions, strengthening community bonds, and upholding timeless values. World Entrepreneurs’ Day 2025 thus became a tribute to Sambhajinagar’s food entrepreneurs, who through their honesty, dedication, and hard work, have shaped the very soul of the city.

The event was anchored by Dr. Nivedita Pantawane, with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Kunal Gaikwad and Prof. Neha Deshpande. The event was led by Prof. Neepa Mehta and coordinated and managed by Dr. Sanvedi Rane.