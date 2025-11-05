Spartan Education Group Acquires Aviator Air Flight School, Expanding Pilot Training Network

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, November 05, 2025 — Spartan Education Group (SEG) is proud to announce the acquisition of Aviator Air Flight School, LLC (Aviator Air), a flight training location and FBO located at the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport (KGPM) in Texas providing professional pilot training under FAA Part 61. SEG assumed ownership and operations of the flight training location on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, furthering its mission to expand accessible aviation training across the United States.

With this acquisition, SEG continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting the growing global demand for trained pilots. Aviator Air will continue operating and retaining its dedicated team and student-focused culture, while gaining access to SEG’s partners, resources, and overall aviation network.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aviator Air to Spartan Education Group,” said Rob Polston, CEO of SEG. “With the expansion into the Texas market, Spartan’s aviation training network now includes more than 160 aircraft used in FAA-regulated flight training, making it one of the nation’s larger flight training networks.”

Aviator Air is a full-service FBO and flight training location that has proudly served the Dallas–Fort Worth aviation community for over 20 years. The location provides pilot training toward five FAA certificates and ratings, including Private Pilot (ASEL), Instrument Airplane, Commercial Pilot, Multi-Engine, and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI). To learn more about training at Aviator Air, visit AviatorAir.com.

Spartan Education Group (SEG) owns and operates several flight and aviation technical training locations across the United States, including Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, with campuses in the following areas Tulsa, Oklahoma; Broomfield, Colorado; Inglewood, California; and Riverside, California; McAir Aviation, an FAA Part 141 flight training partner based in Broomfield, Colorado, with a newly opened second training location in Watkins, Colorado; Illinois Aviation Academy, an FAA Part 141 flight training partner located in West Chicago; and newly acquired Aviator Air Flight School, LLC, an FAA Part 61 operation in Grand Prairie, Texas. Collectively, these locations have trained more than 100,000 pilots and aviation technicians and remain committed to preparing the next generation of aviation professionals. SEG’s mission is to provide aviation training that combines hands-on experience, industry partnerships, and a strong focus on student achievement. With more than 97 years of experience through Spartan College, SEG continues to expand its nationwide impact by offering pathways for aspiring pilots, technicians, and aviation professionals.