RFG Advisory Expands Model Marketplace Through Strategic Partnership with Syntax Data

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., November 05, 2025 — RFG Advisory (“RFG”), an innovator in the wealth management industry committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, today announced a strategic partnership with Syntax Data (“Syntax”), a financial data and technology provider offering data-optimized index solutions, to expand the investment solutions available on the RFG Model Marketplace. Through this collaboration, RFG advisors can now access a suite of competitively priced, single-name equity portfolios designed to deliver greater customization and enhance long-term client outcomes.

The partnership pairs RFG’s institutional-quality portfolio management with Syntax’s extensive background in equity security selection. The portfolios can be implemented as separately managed accounts (SMAs) and integrated seamlessly with other managers on the marketplace, providing advisors a flexible, scalable way to construct customized client portfolios within an SMA/UMA structure. All trading, rebalancing, cash flow management and tax-loss harvesting are handled by RFG to support operational ease.

“As advisors continue to differentiate through truly personalized investment strategies, operational efficiency becomes even more critical,” said Rick Wedell, chief investment officer at RFG Advisory. “By working with Syntax, we are delivering institutional-quality single-name equity investment management at a highly competitive 18-basis-point SMA fee—while supporting advisors with full trading and implementation services. It’s a powerful step forward in helping advisors build their business without compromise.”

Leveraging Syntax’s disciplined research and portfolio-construction approach, the new equity portfolios are built to provide precise exposure to sectors and companies driving economic growth. With risk management and transparency at the forefront, the integration enables advisors to deliver a tailored investment experience with the goal of aligning each client’s goals and preferences.

“RFG shares our belief that personalization and cost efficiency must go hand in hand,” said Patrick Shaddow, president and CEO at Syntax Data. “We look forward to supporting their advisors with differentiated equity strategies that help drive meaningful outcomes for clients, while continuing to innovate alongside the RFG team.”

This partnership reinforces RFG’s commitment to delivering best-in-class investment tools, giving independent financial advisors the scale, flexibility and control they need to grow. Adding these new portfolios complements the firm’s existing model suite and aligns with its mission to empower advisors to deliver a high-touch, white-glove experience backed by sophisticated portfolio solutions.

Advisors who are interested in learning more about partnering with RFG to build their business should visit rfgadvisory.com.