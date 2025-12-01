Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrate two years of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’

Mumbai Dec 1: Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on December 1 took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the second anniversary of their superhit movie Animal.

The actor and the director marked the milestone with emotional posts and stories on their social media accounts. Anil shared a series of on-set pictures and wrote, “2 years of a film that didn’t just release, it erupted #2yearsofAnimal,” adding a fire emoticon.

The director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, echoed the sentiment with a powerful still of Ranbir Kapoor in full intensity and captioned it as “2 years for ANIMAL.” The photos shared by Anil Kapoor put on display various clips of the movie and also BTS of the same. From him preparing for scenes and interacting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to sitting in character as Balbir Singh, Anil shared a collage of all the pictures.

The other picture shared by Sandeep shows the lead actor of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor, in an aggressive, action-driven moment.

Talking about Animal, the movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released on the 1st of December 2023, and became one of the year’s biggest commercial successes. The film featured an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol.

The movie introduces audiences to a newer and never-seen-before avatar of Bobby Deol that made him earn the title ‘Lord Bobby’ from fans. Animal was widely praised for its stellar cast, acting skills, songs, background scores, etc., but it did also spark a controversy and debate for its limitless portrayal of violence, patriarchy and toxic masculinity.

