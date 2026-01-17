Shanthnu Bhagyaraj’s ‘Magenta’ teaser: An emotional roller-coaster ride on the cards!

Chennai, Jan 17: The makers of director Bharath Mohan’s upcoming romantic drama ‘Magenta’, featuring actors Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Anjali Nair in the lead, on Saturday released an impactful teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the teaser released by the makers, actor Shanthnu Baghyaraj wrote,” Presenting #MagentaTeaser. @ianjalinair @Archana_ravi_ @actorbucks @badavagopi @sharathravii @saregamasouth. Directed by #BharathMohan. A @dharankumar_c Musical. A #BrandBlitzEntertainment production @leelaramjp05 #RajuK, #Saravanan #RekhaLeelu, #NaveenRaja. Creative producer #AmzathKhan. #MagentaTheFilm #MagentaTeaser. #MagentaTeaserOutNow. Creative producer #AmzathKhan.”

The film is being produced by Dr J P Leelaram, Raju K, Saravanan B and Rekha Leelaram on behalf of Brand Blitz Entertainment.

The teaser begins with a voice over asking, “Do you believe in the universe? There is a reason why you are here before me at this moment.” Meanwhile, we see people taking pleasure in the downfall of someone called Kumar.

Even as we are given a fleeting glimpse of a series of scenes from the film, the voice over continues. “Being like you is the best way to be in today’s society. However, society will not let you be in this fashion. You require animal instincts only if you stay in the forest. Here, emotions are needed,” the voice over continues.

“Society looks at people like you and me, who exhibit no emotions, in surprise. Then, it looks at us with jealousy. It’s envy will attempt to crush and kill you.”

“If you love something deeply enough and if you work truly for it, the universe has no option but to grant it to you. But before doing so, it will inflict pain, loss, heartbreak and even shame. The one who smiles under all these difficult circumstances is the one who wins,” the voice over ends.

It is evident that the film will revolve around the characters of Anjali Nair and Shanthanu, both of whom get a raw deal from society.

For the unaware, the film went on floors with a heartfelt pooja ceremony last year. Magenta’s first-look poster instantly commanded attention. The artwork, bathed in deep magenta hues and contrasted with raw monochrome emotion, mirrored the film’s core: a love drama rarely explored in Tamil cinema.

Sources close to the unit had said that director Bharath Mohan (who is best known for having directed ‘Igloo’) had made ‘Magenta’ as a fragile, layered exploration of two souls that collide at a vulnerable point in their lives. Sources went on to add that Shanthnu Bhagyaraj’s character in the film would be one that was intense and one that would be battling internal conflict while Anjali Nair would portray a character whose emotional world would form the pulse of the narrative.

The cast also includes RJ Anandhi, Bucks, Archana Ravichandran, Sharath Ravi, Soundarya Saravanan and Badava Gopi in prominent roles, bringing depth and dimension to this psychologically rich love drama.

The film boasts an exceptional technical crew. Music for the film is being scored by Dharan Kumar and cinematography is by Ballu.

The film has editing by Pavithran and art direction by Prem. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kwochai and stunts have been choreographed by Sakthi Saravanan.

Sources say that the film has been shot across Chennai with key sequences having been shot at Kothagiri.

–IANS