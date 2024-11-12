3D Printing solution enables recovery for the youngest hand transplant patient

National, 12th November – 15 year old teenager – Anamta Ahmad, the youngest person in the world to undergo a shoulder-level limb transplant, faced a daunting recovery journey after getting electrocuted by 11000-volt electric wires. The complex nature of the surgery and extended recovery period required a specialised approach to ensure proper healing and minimised discomfort.

Imaginarium, a leading multi-speciality digital manufacturing business, recently informed that the company’s customised, bio-compatible 3D printed orthotic device is successfully supporting her recovery after the complex surgery..

“We are proud to have played a role in Anamta’s recovery by pushing the boundaries of personalised healthcare,” said Aashay Mehta, Managing Director and Co-Chairman at Imaginarium. “There’s nothing that requires more customization than the human body, no two people are the same, and even our left and right sides aren’t identical. That’s why our work is so vital. Whether its for this surgery or developing patient-specific implants, we’ve been at the forefront of 3D-printed healthcare solutions for two decades. Our goal is to keep innovating and finding new ways to meet the unique medical needs of each individual.”

Crafted from durable, biocompatible hard plastics, the device prioritises both comfort and long-lasting performance, making it ideal for extended use. Without such innovations, achieving effective recovery would have been far more difficult in cases of complex procedures such as Anamta’s.

“I had complete trust in the doctor and his team of professionals; they made me feel optimistic about the surgery. Once after the procedure was done I had to enter my recovery phase with a brace which was custom made by Imaginarium. To know that I’m the first transplant patient to get a custom 3D printed brace excites me even more. The brace was not only functional but also had an aesthetic appeal to which I could relate to as a teenager which I find quite essential given the length of the recovery period,” said Anamta Ahmad. “Also, being exposed to high-end technologies and processes was a fascinating experience and the members at Imaginarium were incredibly supportive. I hope this innovation helps many more like me to have a peaceful recovery process.

Imaginarium is pioneering healthcare applications such as custom surgical guides, patient-specific implants, and orthotics. Its additive manufacturing capabilities have transformed customisation and patient personalisation in the medical field. For Anamta, who goes by Phoolpari on Instagram, Imaginarium added a personal touch by incorporating her requested flower and fire design into the cast, reflecting her identity and reminding her of her strength throughout her healing journey.