CERo Therapeutics Announces Activation of Additional Clinical Trial Site for the CERTAIN-T Trial, its Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of CER-1236 in Hematological Cancers

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 — CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”), an innovative cellular immunotherapy company advancing engineered T cell therapeutics designed to engage phagocytic mechanisms, announces that Fred Hutch Cancer Center (“Fred Hutch”) in Seattle, Wash., has been activated as a clinical trial site for the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of CER-1236, CERTAIN-T.

Jacob Appelbaum, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, and a physician at Fred Hutch is the principal investigator at the Fred Hutch clinical trial site.

Chris Ehrlich, CERo Therapeutics CEO said, “The outstanding quality and stellar reputations of our clinical trial sites is a tribute to the work our team has already completed to date and further validation of the excitement that the science is already generating. We are gratified to be working with these important institutions and welcome the team at Fred Hutch to our clinical trial team. We look forward to continuing to provide updates as the trial progresses.”

CERo previously reported findings from six patients treated in the first two cohorts of CERTAIN-T. All three patients in the second cohort completed the 28-day dose-limiting toxicity assessment without a DLT. In its June 2026 update, the Company reported that the observed safety profile remained consistent with earlier findings of no cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, DLTs or treatment-related severe adverse events during the DLT assessment window. Preliminary investigator observations noted clinical improvement in two patients; however, formal response assessments remain ongoing, are based on a limited number of patients, and no definitive safety or efficacy conclusions can be drawn at this time. One patient with refractory AML subsequently underwent allogeneic stem cell transplantation 71 days after CER-1236 infusion, though the transplant course and longer-term outcome remain under evaluation. The study protocol has been amended to include MDS and myelofibrosis.

Fred Hutch is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington state and also serves as UW Medicine’s cancer program.