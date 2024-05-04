Pune, India, 4th May 2024: Gynoveda, India‘s first Ayurveda fertility company, combining a unique blend of Ayurveda, Technology, Content & Community to address fertility, proudly announces the opening of its second fertility clinic in Pune. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company‘s mission to impact the lives of 10 million couples by helping them achieve their dreams of parenthood. Additionally, Gynoveda celebrates the birth of over 11,000 “Gynoveda babies,” a term coined affectionately by their consumers.

Gynoveda is a leading fertility solution provider that enables natural pregnancy with Ayurveda. It focuses on the safety, efficacy, and holistic wellness of couples. Its treatments are 100% natural, avoiding harmful side effects and relying on Ayurveda, a natural Vedic medicine-science approach to reproductive health. Gynoveda‘s treatments address the root causes of fertility challenges without causing harm to the body, unlike other alternatives that may carry risks of complications or long-term health implications. This safe, non-invasive alternative empowers individuals to pursue effective treatment without compromising their well-being, making Gynoveda a valuable alternative in the fertility industry.

Gynoveda is trusted by over 600,000 women in India for their menstrual & reproductive health disorders. Gynoveda has achieved significant success in natural pregnancy with a combination of its authentic Ayurvedic medicines, dietary changes, and strong doctor consultation throughout the 6-8 month time frame that it takes for a couple to conceive naturally. Whether infertility has been caused by PCOS, irregular periods, low AMH, unexplained infertility, or even due to male infertility, Gynoveda has thousands of success stories in each of these categories.

Founded in 2019 by the visionary husband-wife duo Vishal Gupta and Rachana Gupta, & along with Dr. Aarati Patil, Gynoveda is headquartered in Mumbai and has already established its presence with its first clinic in Maharashtra in 2023. With the launch of its second clinic in Pune, Gynoveda further solidifies its commitment to transforming healthcare across India. Furthermore, to take these solutions to more women, Gynoveda plans to establish a chain of 100+ Ayurveda fertility clinics in the next three years, marking the next chapter in our mission to enable couples’ journey towards parenthood across India.

In India, where 30 million couples struggle with infertility every year, this Ayurvedic solution offers hope and promises a path to parenthood without invasive procedures or unwanted complications. The clinic brings forth a comprehensive range of services uniquely tailored to meet the diverse needs of every woman in the Pune region. Certified doctors lead the charge, offering one-on-one consultations tailored to each individual’s needs.

Commenting on the clinic launch, Rachana Gupta, Co-founder of Gynoveda, said, In India, where 30 million couples struggle with infertility every year, we are very committed towards our mission of enabling couples to fulfil their dreams of becoming parents. At Gynoveda, we firmly believe that “Gynoveda Hai, Toh Good News Pakki Hai.”

Dr. Aarati Patil,Chief Doctor-Gynoveda said’ By seamlessly integrating Ayurveda with personalised attention and care for couples, we are not just offering a solution; we are ushering in a new era of healthcare that solves the issue of infertility.

Gynoveda‘s new fertility clinic in Pune, located at Shop No. 04, Ground floor, Nyati Empress, Viman Nagar District-Pune – 411014, marks a significant milestone in their commitment to the couple’s health and wellness. The Pune fertility clinic stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment for individuals seeking to embark on their journey toward optimal health and fertility.