MultiFit Hosts Pet Yoga & Adoption Drive, Promoting Holistic Wellness and Fostering a Compassionate Community

November 15, Pune -MultiFit, the UK’s elite and India’s largest functional and strength training brand, has once again redefined the boundaries of fitness and wellness by partnering with Paws Care Animal Resq to host a unique Pet Yoga and Adoption drive.

At MultiFit, we believe that wellness is holistic – it’s not just about building a stronger body but also nurturing the mind, body and soul. With this ethos in mind, Woof Gang initiative has been designed to foster a culture of compassion and inclusion. By incorporating pets into the practice of yoga, we created an environment where movement, mindfulness, and empathy coexist.

The event, held at MultiFitBaner, Pune, provided a special opportunity for fitness enthusiasts and pet lovers to come together and discover the powerful benefits of practicing yoga alongside adorable adoptable pets. This innovative event not only highlighted the importance of physical health but also showcased the significance of compassion and awareness for Indies, who are in need of loving forever homes.

The adoption-focused event offered participants a unique experience: the chance to practice yoga while surrounded by rescue animals, most of them Indian breeds. As attendees moved through their practice, many found themselves drawn to the dogs’ playful energy and calm demeanor. In addition to yoga, we shared information on the benefits of adopting Indies and how they make incredible pets, breaking myths and creating awareness about the adoption process.

Pet therapy, including yoga with pets, has been shown to increase serotonin levels, reduce stress, and promote emotional stability. Research also supports the idea that spending time with animals can reduce blood pressure and improve overall mood. With these benefits in mind, our Pet Yoga session offered an opportunity for all participants to experience the joy of moving while surrounded by the calm energy of pets, boosting both mental and physical health.

One of the most rewarding outcomes of the event was the successful adoption of a dog by a loving family. This moment was a heartwarming reminder of the power of community, compassion, and fitness coming together to create meaningful change.

This event would not have been possible without our partners at Paws Care Animal Resq, whose dedication to the well-being of animals is inspiring. Together, we are raising awareness about the importance of adopting Indies, supporting responsible pet ownership, and building a compassionate community.

At MultiFit, through events like these, we hope to continue spreading this message and make a positive impact on the lives of both our members and the animals in need of a forever home.