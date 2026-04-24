Onix Unveils Wingspan 2.0 at Google Cloud Next 2026, Powering the AI-First Enterprise

India, Apr 24: Onix, a leading data, cloud, and AI solutions provider and recognised 18−times as Google Cloud Partner of the Year, today announced the launch of Wingspan 2.0, the next evolution of its agentic AI platform, at Google Cloud Next ’26.

Built for the AI-first era, Wingspan 2.0 is designed as an Enterprise Intelligence Fabric that helps organizations create an AI-first operating model at scale. By combining agentic AI with deep business context, Wingspan 2.0 enables enterprises to accelerate modernization by 3X, reduce manual effort by 50−80%, and move from fragmented pilots to enterprise-wide AI execution.

At the core of Wingspan 2.0 is the Semantic Twin-a living intelligence layer that maps an organization’s entire data landscape, system dependencies, and business context. While traditional AI initiatives often fail due to a lack of context, the Semantic Twin provides a “connective tissue” that ensures AI agents operate with 99.9% data validation accuracy and tighter alignment to enterprise objectives. Empowered by this foundational infrastructure, Onix is now able to deliver true business outcome-based services.

“Most enterprises are trapped in a cycle of perpetual modernization because they lack a cohesive data foundation,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. “Wingspan 2.0 breaks this cycle by establishing a living semantic layer. This provides the enterprise context and meaning behind the date that AI needs to move beyond simple automation toward autonomous, high-accuracy decision-making that drastically accelerates speed-to-value.”

Onix’s Wingspan 2.0 addresses the industry’s most persistent challenges—from fragmented data to AI programs that struggle to move beyond experimentation. By leveraging autonomous, purpose-built agents to maintain a Semantic Twin, the platform orchestrates modernization and operations within a single, context-aware framework. This eliminates manual rework and cost leakage, significantly shortening the path to AI impact. Already in use across complex enterprise environments, Wingspan 2.0 is helping organizations operationalize AI at scale and realize outcomes faster.

“Onix is helping transform IBX into a true AI-first enterprise,” said Sushma Akunuru, CIO at IBX. “Wingspan provides our team direct access to data for faster, cost-optimized decision-making. The impact is profound, reducing manual effort and enabling the real-time insights we need to deliver a deeply personalized healthcare experience for our millions of members.”

The launch of Wingspan 2.0 reflects Onix’s continued investment in agentic AI innovation and its commitment to helping customers realize greater value from Google Cloud across data, infrastructure, and AI transformation initiatives. This momentum builds on Onix’s expanded collaboration with Google Cloud and its recognition as a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for AI Agentic Workplace Transformation and Google Workspace in North America.