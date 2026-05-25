Peerless Hospital Guwahati launches advanced Liver and GI super-speciality clinic

Guwahati, May 25: Peerless Hospital Guwahati has launched an Advanced Liver and Gastrointestinal Super-Speciality Clinic to provide specialised consultation and treatment for complex liver, pancreatic, biliary and gastrointestinal diseases in Assam and Northeast India.

The clinic will offer expert guidance and care for liver disorders, liver cancer, gallbladder cancer, pancreatic diseases, bile duct cancer, stomach and oesophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, and other complex GI and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary conditions. It will also support patients requiring advanced GI and HPB surgical evaluation, including minimally invasive surgery.

The initiative is aimed at bringing advanced consultation, diagnosis and treatment planning closer to patients in the region, reducing the need for them to travel outside Assam for specialised liver and GI care.

The clinic will be led by Dr Sudeep Banerjee, Senior Consultant – Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Gastrointestinal Surgery and Liver Transplant, Peerless Hospital, Kolkata. Dr Banerjee has extensive experience in advanced HPB surgery, liver transplantation, minimally invasive surgery and robotic GI procedures.

He has performed more than 3,000 GI surgeries and over 2,000 HPB and pancreatic surgeries. Dr Banerjee earlier headed the Division of Gastrointestinal and HPB Surgery at Tata Cancer Hospital, Kolkata, and has also led laparoscopic and robotic surgery services.

The launch programme was held at Peerless Hospital Guwahati on May 25 in the presence of Dr DP Sammadar, Group Medical Director, Peerless Hospital; Dr Gautam Kumar Das, CEO, Peerless Hospital, Guwahati; and Dr Pranab Barua, Medical Superintendent & Director, Emergency Department, Peerless Hospital Guwahati.

Dr Banerjee is a Clinical Fellow in HPB and Liver Transplant at the National University Hospital, Singapore, a Visiting Fellow at Asan Medical Center, Seoul, and a Visiting Fellow for pancreas and related cancers at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, United States.

“With Dr Banerjee’s clinic at Peerless Hospital Guwahati, we will be able to provide comprehensive and cost-effective treatment to our patients. Patients will no longer need to travel outside Assam for advanced HPB and GI treatment, helping them save on treatment-related costs as well,” said Dr Gautam Kumar Das, CEO, Peerless Hospital, Guwahati.

The hospital said the clinic is part of its wider effort to strengthen super-speciality services in Guwahati and improve access to advanced care for patients from Assam and the wider Northeast. Government health schemes will also be applicable at the facility, enabling eligible scheme card holders to access treatment support as per applicable norms.

“Early detection plays a critical role in the successful management of liver, pancreatic and gastrointestinal diseases. Many of these conditions progress silently and patients often seek medical attention only at an advanced stage. Greater awareness, timely diagnosis and proper disease management can significantly improve treatment outcomes. In several complex GI and HPB conditions, surgery remains an important part of treatment, especially when the disease is detected at a stage where curative or advanced surgical intervention is possible. We at Peerless Hospital are now able to offer this specialised expertise and comprehensive care to patients in Guwahati and the wider Northeast,” said Dr Sudeep Banerjee, Senior Consultant – HPB and Gastrointestinal Surgery and Liver Transplant, Peerless Hospital, Kolkata.

The hospital leadership said the new clinic is part of a broader effort to make advanced super-speciality care more accessible to patients in Assam and the Northeast.

“Healthcare should be accessible, timely and specialised. Through this initiative, we are bringing advanced GI and liver care expertise closer to the people of Assam and Northeast India, ensuring that patients receive world-class consultation and treatment support within their own region,” said Dr DP Sammadar, Medical Director, Peerless Hospital, Kolkata.

Peerless Hospital Guwahati said it remains committed to expanding advanced medical services and bringing expert-led healthcare solutions closer to the community.