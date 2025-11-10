ShardaCare Healthcity Organises Senior Citizen Health Awareness Program to Promote Preventive Geriatric Wellness

Greater Noida, November 10th, 2025: As part of its commitment to preventive healthcare for the elderly, ShardaCare Healthcity, one of North India’s leading multispecialty hospitals, organised a Senior Citizen Health Awareness Program. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 125 senior citizens from across the vicinity and aimed to engage and educate the elderly community on preventive health measures, ensuring that every senior has access to vital medical information and care. The programme focused on neurological health, cardiac wellness, respiratory care, and specialised geriatric management, empowering participants to take charge of their health and age gracefully.

The event featured interactive awareness talks by leading specialists including Dr. Atampreet Singh, Senior Director & Head – Neurology, who discussed the recognition of stroke symptoms, management of memory issues, and maintaining brain health in later years; Dr. Vijay Kumar, Senior Consultant – Geriatric Medicine, who shared insights on ageing gracefully through balanced nutrition, exercise, and medication management; and Dr. Vivek Tandon, Director & Head – Cardiology, who highlighted the importance of regular heart check-ups, a healthy diet, and an active lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular diseases. In addition, a free OPD consultation was organised for all attending seniors, offering personalised health assessments and expert advice. The hospital also launched a special health awareness booklet to equip senior citizens with practical tips and preventive wellness strategies.

Adding a special touch to the day, ShardaCare Healthcity also announced the launch of the book “वृद्धावस्था: में योग एक वरदान” (Ageing Gracefully: Yoga as a Blessing), authored by Dr. Vijay Kumar (AIIMS), HOD–Geriatrics, ShardaCare Healthcity, and Yogacharya Mandeep Awana, PhD (Yoga), Maharishi University. The book highlights how yoga supports healthy and graceful ageing, helping seniors stay fit, calm, and mindful in everyday life.”