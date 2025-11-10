ShardaCare Healthcity Organises Senior Citizen Health Awareness Program to Promote Preventive Geriatric Wellness

Greater Noida, November 10th, 2025: As part of its commitment to preventive healthcare for the elderly, ShardaCare Healthcity, one of North India’s leading multispecialty hospitals, organised a Senior Citizen Health Awareness Program. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 125 senior citizens from across the vicinity and aimed to engage and educate the elderly community on preventive health measures, ensuring that every senior has access to vital medical information and care. The programme focused on neurological health, cardiac wellness, respiratory care, and specialised geriatric management, empowering participants to take charge of their health and age gracefully.
The event featured interactive awareness talks by leading specialists including Dr. Atampreet Singh, Senior Director & Head – Neurology, who discussed the recognition of stroke symptoms, management of memory issues, and maintaining brain health in later years; Dr. Vijay Kumar, Senior Consultant – Geriatric Medicine, who shared insights on ageing gracefully through balanced nutrition, exercise, and medication management; and Dr. Vivek Tandon, Director & Head – Cardiology, who highlighted the importance of regular heart check-ups, a healthy diet, and an active lifestyle to prevent cardiovascular diseases. In addition, a free OPD consultation was organised for all attending seniors, offering personalised health assessments and expert advice. The hospital also launched a special health awareness booklet to equip senior citizens with practical tips and preventive wellness strategies.
Adding a special touch to the day, ShardaCare Healthcity also announced the launch of the book “वृद्धावस्था: में योग एक वरदान” (Ageing Gracefully: Yoga as a Blessing), authored by Dr. Vijay Kumar (AIIMS), HOD–Geriatrics, ShardaCare Healthcity, and Yogacharya Mandeep Awana, PhD (Yoga), Maharishi University. The book highlights how yoga supports healthy and graceful ageing, helping seniors stay fit, calm, and mindful in everyday life.”
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Rishabh Gupta, Managing Director, ShardaCare Healthcity, said: “At ShardaCare Healthcity,we believe that empowering our senior citizens with awareness and access to preventive healthcare is key to improving their quality of life. India’s elderly population — projected to rise from 91 million in 2010 to nearly 159 million by 2025 — is experiencing a sharp increase in chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses such as heart disease, respiratory disorders, and neurological conditions. Often, this section of society feels neglected, and through initiatives like this, we aim to ensure that every elder feels cared for, informed, and supported. This programme reinforces our ongoing commitment to accessible, affordable, and compassionate care tailored to the unique needs of our elderly community.”
Adding to this, Dr. Kousar Shah, Group Chief Operating Officer, ShardaCare Healthcity, said: “This initiative reflects ShardaCare Healthcity’s vision of inclusive and community-focused healthcare. We believe true wellness goes beyond treatment — it lies in awareness, prevention, and emotional connection with those we serve. Our senior citizens are the foundation of our society, and their wellbeing is a shared responsibility. Through such outreach programmes, we aim to make preventive healthcare approachable and ensure that every member of our community, regardless of age, feels valued and cared for.”