Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road First Liver Transplant Unit Between Andheri and Surat

Mumbai – Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road has successfully concluded a month-long Organ Donor Awareness Campaign, conducted from July 11 to August 13, 2025, across Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, and Palghar districts. Cantered around the theme “Your Final Act Can Be Your Greatest One!”, the initiative sought to spark honest conversations around organ donation and build bridges across faiths and communities on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day which is celebrated every year 13th August. This socially driven campaign united spiritual leaders from Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, and Christian communities, alongside transplant specialists and families of donors and recipients, to normalize the idea of organ donation within both medical and cultural narratives.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, Wockhardt Hospitals collaborated with Dharma Gurus, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), the Medical Council of India, and members of the transplant community to deliver a unified message: Organ donation is a profound act of compassion—scientifically sound and spiritually embraced.

The concept of ‘Jeev Daan’—the gift of life—is embedded in our scriptures. Organ donation is not just acceptable; it is a sacred duty. When one soul gives another a chance to live, it transcends all karmic boundaries. It is the ultimate form of compassion, where death becomes the beginning of someone else’s hope, is the key message out of these conversations.

Organ donation is the highest form of service to humanity. At ZTCC Mumbai, our mission is to improve deceased organ donation so more patients with end-stage organ failure receive the gift of life. We are committed to coordinating, monitoring, and streamlining the transplant process while promoting awareness across all communities—regardless of caste, religion, or status. But for this to truly work, we need greater public awareness, stronger family consent, and deep trust in the system. “added important suggestion by Ms. Sangeetha Desai, Administrative Officer & Transplant Coordinator, ZTCC Mumbai

In a major step forward for advanced healthcare in the region, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road has been officially certified by the Maharashtra authorities to perform liver transplants. This development marks a significant milestone—making it the first and only liver transplant unit between Andheri and Surat. Patients from the western suburbs, extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and South Gujarat now have access to world-class liver transplant care closer to home.