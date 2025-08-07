Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road First Liver Transplant Unit Between Andheri and Surat

Mumbai – Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road has successfully concluded a month-long Organ Donor Awareness Campaign, conducted from July 11 to August 13, 2025, across Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, and Palghar districts. Cantered around the theme “Your Final Act Can Be Your Greatest One!”, the initiative sought to spark honest conversations around organ donation and build bridges across faiths and communities on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day which is celebrated every year 13th August. This socially driven campaign united spiritual leaders from Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist, and Christian communities, alongside transplant specialists and families of donors and recipients, to normalize the idea of organ donation within both medical and cultural narratives.
As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, Wockhardt Hospitals collaborated with Dharma Gurus, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), the Medical Council of India, and members of the transplant community to deliver a unified message: Organ donation is a profound act of compassion—scientifically sound and spiritually embraced.
The concept of ‘Jeev Daan’—the gift of life—is embedded in our scriptures. Organ donation is not just acceptable; it is a sacred duty. When one soul gives another a chance to live, it transcends all karmic boundaries. It is the ultimate form of compassion, where death becomes the beginning of someone else’s hope, is the key message out of these conversations.
Organ donation is the highest form of service to humanity. At ZTCC Mumbai, our mission is to improve deceased organ donation so more patients with end-stage organ failure receive the gift of life. We are committed to coordinating, monitoring, and streamlining the transplant process while promoting awareness across all communities—regardless of caste, religion, or status. But for this to truly work, we need greater public awareness, stronger family consent, and deep trust in the system. “added important suggestion by Ms. Sangeetha Desai, Administrative Officer & Transplant Coordinator, ZTCC Mumbai
In a major step forward for advanced healthcare in the region, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road has been officially certified by the Maharashtra authorities to perform liver transplants. This development marks a significant milestone—making it the first and only liver transplant unit between Andheri and Surat. Patients from the western suburbs, extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and South Gujarat now have access to world-class liver transplant care closer to home.
Dr. Swapnil Sharma, Consultant – Liver Transplant, HPB & GI Surgery, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, emphasized, “India sees an alarming number of preventable deaths due to lack of donor organs. Our surgical teams are ready, our ICUs are prepared, and yet families hesitate at critical moments. If more people spoke about their wishes in life, we could save thousands after death. It’s not the science that’s lacking—it’s the conversation we need to start in every home.”
Dr. Puneet Bhuwania, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road added, “One donor can save up to eight lives. It’s a chain of miracles that starts with a conversation. We are seeing increased awareness, but the challenge is in turning that awareness into action. Families must be encouraged to discuss organ donation openly, just like they do with other life decisions. When that intent is known, it empowers loved ones to say ‘yes’ with confidence and purpose.”
Dr. Sushil Kumar, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, commented, “This campaign has already shown tangible results. We’ve seen a spike in online and offline donor registrations, as well as a marked increase in digital engagement. But beyond numbers, what matters is the conversation we’ve started—linking health, humanity, and belief. By aligning clinical knowledge with spiritual guidance, we created a space where people felt seen, heard, and empowered to act.”