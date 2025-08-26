The 5 Types of Mattresses: Pros and Cons

The first step to shopping for a mattress is deciding which type to buy. There are five most popular types of mattresses: Innerspring, pillow top, memory foam, gel memory foam, and hybrid. They all have different advantages and disadvantages and are made for people with different needs. Discover the five types of mattresses below and which might be best for you!
Innerspring
Innerspring mattresses are the most traditional type of mattress. These beds have coil springs inside the mattress that are surrounded by cushion material such as foam, natural fibers, or latex. Innerspring mattresses are typically on the firmer side and last anywhere from 5-8 years depending on the maintenance. You can find innerspring mattresses at very budget-friendly or luxury prices.
Pros
- Firmness allows for better back support
- Easy to find inexpensively
- Wide variety in spring layout and material
Cons
- Shortest lifespan
- Springs can be creaky
- Not great for someone seeking softness
Pillow Top
Pillow top mattresses typically have an innerspring foundation, with an added layer of cushion on the top to provide a softer feel to the bed. With pillow tops, you can easily find a cheap bed mattress for sale online. Pillow top mattresses are very popular in hotels and rentals since they’re known for being universally comfortable. They also don’t retain heat as much as other mattresses, so they are great for hot sleepers.
Pros
- Extra cushion provides softer firmness
- Still has the support of an innerspring
- Doesn’t retain heat
- Can be budget-friendly
Cons
- Not great for specific pressure point relief
- Often need special sheets due to the height of the mattress
Memory Foam
Memory foam mattresses are made of polyurethane foam that was invented by NASA in the 1970s. It is widely popular for its comfort, especially for people with joint or back problems. It is very easy to find memory foam in a variety of densities and keeps your body in alignment all night. The benefits of these mattresses typically come with a higher price tag.
Pros
- Provides joint pain relief
- Great for couples as it absorbs the movement of restless sleepers
- Longer lifespan and more durable
Cons
- Can retain heat
- More expensive than other types
Gel Memory Foam
Gel memory foam mattresses are very similar to regular memory foam. The difference is in the presence of small gel pods in the top layer to provide extra support for common problem areas such as the lower back and neck/shoulders. The addition of the gel pods is also helpful as it keeps the mattress cool and allows it to spring back into shape quicker, removing the sinking feeling that is a common complaint with foam mattresses.
Pros
- Don’t retain heat
- Spring back into place quickly
- Provide more specific joint support
Cons
- Most expensive option
Hybrid
Hybrid mattresses are exactly what they sound like, a hybrid of both innerspring and memory foam. These beds often come with innerspring coils surrounded by memory foam in order to get the best of both worlds. The combination includes the qualities of memory foam mattresses, which can help relieve pressure points and provide back support.
Pros
- Both pressure point relief and back support
- Doesn’t retain heat like just memory foam
Cons
- More expensive than just innerspring
- Doesn’t absorb movement as well as just memory foam,