The 5 Types of Mattresses: Pros and Cons

The first step to shopping for a mattress is deciding which type to buy. There are five most popular types of mattresses: Innerspring, pillow top, memory foam, gel memory foam, and hybrid. They all have different advantages and disadvantages and are made for people with different needs. Discover the five types of mattresses below and which might be best for you!

Innerspring

Innerspring mattresses are the most traditional type of mattress. These beds have coil springs inside the mattress that are surrounded by cushion material such as foam, natural fibers, or latex. Innerspring mattresses are typically on the firmer side and last anywhere from 5-8 years depending on the maintenance. You can find innerspring mattresses at very budget-friendly or luxury prices.

Pros

Firmness allows for better back support

Easy to find inexpensively

Wide variety in spring layout and material

Cons

Shortest lifespan

Springs can be creaky

Not great for someone seeking softness

Pillow Top

Pillow top mattresses typically have an innerspring foundation, with an added layer of cushion on the top to provide a softer feel to the bed. With pillow tops, you can easily find a cheap bed mattress for sale online. Pillow top mattresses are very popular in hotels and rentals since they’re known for being universally comfortable. They also don’t retain heat as much as other mattresses, so they are great for hot sleepers.

Pros

Extra cushion provides softer firmness

Still has the support of an innerspring

Doesn’t retain heat

Can be budget-friendly

Cons

Not great for specific pressure point relief

Often need special sheets due to the height of the mattress

Memory Foam

Memory foam mattresses are made of polyurethane foam that was invented by NASA in the 1970s. It is widely popular for its comfort, especially for people with joint or back problems. It is very easy to find memory foam in a variety of densities and keeps your body in alignment all night. The benefits of these mattresses typically come with a higher price tag.

Pros

Provides joint pain relief

Great for couples as it absorbs the movement of restless sleepers

Longer lifespan and more durable

Cons

Can retain heat

More expensive than other types

Gel Memory Foam

Gel memory foam mattresses are very similar to regular memory foam. The difference is in the presence of small gel pods in the top layer to provide extra support for common problem areas such as the lower back and neck/shoulders. The addition of the gel pods is also helpful as it keeps the mattress cool and allows it to spring back into shape quicker, removing the sinking feeling that is a common complaint with foam mattresses.

Pros

Don’t retain heat

Spring back into place quickly

Provide more specific joint support

Cons

Most expensive option

Hybrid

Hybrid mattresses are exactly what they sound like, a hybrid of both innerspring and memory foam. These beds often come with innerspring coils surrounded by memory foam in order to get the best of both worlds. The combination includes the qualities of memory foam mattresses, which can help relieve pressure points and provide back support.

Pros

Both pressure point relief and back support

Doesn’t retain heat like just memory foam

Cons