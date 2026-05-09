Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. Receives $1M Advance from Lassonde

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 8, 2026) – Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) (“Diamond Estates” or the “Company“) announces that today it has entered into an unsecured advance agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lassonde Industries Inc. (“Lassonde”), pursuant to which Lassonde has agreed to provide the Company with an unsecured advance in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (the “Advance”). The Advance bears interest at the prime rate of the Bank of Montreal plus 2.25% per annum and matures on June 30, 2026. The Advance is unsecured and subordinated to the Company’s secured indebtedness.

The additional working capital support is intended to assist the Company with ongoing growth initiatives and seasonal working capital requirements, including strategic grape purchases to support anticipated future demand.

The Advance pursuant to the Agreement constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), as Lassonde is a control person and a related party of the Company. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as the Company’s securities are not listed on a specified market (as defined in MI 61-101). The transaction is also exempt from the minority approval requirement pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Advance does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

“We want to thank Lassonde for its ongoing support as Diamond continues its financial turnaround and invests in growth,” said Andrew Howard, President and CEO of Diamond Estates.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D’Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company serves as the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands.

Wine Portfolio:

Trajectory represents renowned wine brands, including Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu, and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti and Cielo from Italy; Bodegas Muriel from Spain; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral, and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; Empress wines from Croatia, as well as C.K Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine, and Rabble from California. Trajectory also represents a broad portfolio of wines sold exclusively to restaurants, bars and private consumers.

Spirits Portfolio:

The Company also represents distinguished spirit brands such as Cofradia Tequila, Siempre Tequila, Chisme Tequila, Hussong’s Tequila, and Chica Chida Agave Spirit from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka, and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; and Becherovka from the Czech Republic.

Beer, Cider, and RTD Portfolio:

In the beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories, Trajectory represents Darling Mimosa, Protini Beverages from Ontario; Jasper Park Brewing from Alberta; and Warsteiner and Konig Ludwig beers from Germany.

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