Fairchild Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Vancouver, British Columbia and Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2026) – Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) (FSE: Y4Y) (OTCQB: FCHDF) (“Fairchild” or the “Company“), announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting (“SAR“).

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Fairchild’s fiscal year ends on October 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending January 31, 2026 and the third quarter (Q3) ending July 31, 2026; and

Ongoing Reporting: Fairchild will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of October 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of April 30, 2026).

Fairchild confirms it meets the pilot program’s eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company’s business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management’s good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile and on the Company’s website, https://fairchildgold.com/. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company’s expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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