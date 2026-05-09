Issuance of Consideration Shares for Yono Gold Property

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 8, 2026) – Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) (the “Company” or “Tajiri“) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 40,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Consideration Shares“) to the shareholders of Nebula Resources Inc. (“Nebula“), in accordance with the terms of the previously completed acquisition of the Yono Gold Property.

The Consideration Shares were not issued at the time of closing as the Company was awaiting final registration and brokerage account details from members of the Nebula shareholder group. Those details have now been received, and the Company has completed the issuance.

The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Early Warning Reporting

Javelin Minerals Inc. (“Javelin“), a privately held company controlled by Mr. Dominic O’Sullivan, Executive Chairman and a Director of the Company, acquired ownership and control of 23,500,000 common shares of the Company (the “Acquired Shares“) on May 7, 2026, representing approximately 15.82% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company following the issuance of the Acquired Shares. The Acquired Shares were issued as consideration for the acquisition of the Yono Gold Property and no cash consideration was paid. Immediately prior to the acquisition, Javelin held 16,885,166 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 7.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Following completion of the acquisition, Javelin, together with Mr. O’Sullivan, has ownership and control over an aggregate of 40,385,166 common shares of the Company.

Javelin advises that the Acquired Shares were acquired solely as consideration for the sale of the Yono Gold Property and not with the purpose of influencing the control or direction of the Company. Javelin may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of the Company’s securities in the future, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The disclosure in this news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing by Javelin of an early warning report on www.sedarplus.ca under Tajiri’s profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Javelin, please visit www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in the emerging premier gold destination of Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years’ experience – 40 of that in Guyana; and a track record of discovering ~20 million ounces of gold across Western Australia, West Africa and Guyana- the Company’s goal is to create value through exploration and discovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future intentions of Javelin with respect to its holdings of the Company’s securities.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, except as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296792