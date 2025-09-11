25th Annual Day of Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society to be celebrated at CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad

Hyderabad, September 11, 2025 : The Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society (KVRSS) will celebrate its 25th Annual Day on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad.

Prof. G. Madhavi Latha, Department of Civil Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, will deliver the 25th Annual Memorial Oration on “The Himalayan Task of Connecting Jammu and Srinagar by Train”, highlighting the challenges and innovations behind the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge.

Dr. Vinay K. Nandicoori, Director of the CSIR-CCMB, a leading molecular biologist recognised for his pioneering research on tuberculosis pathogenesis and signalling networks in Mycobacterium tuberculosis, will be the chief guest.

This is a milestone year for Dr. K. V. Rao Scientific Society (KVRSS) as it conducts its 25th Annual Day on Friday. Founded in 2001, KVRSS is a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering scientific inquiry and recognising outstanding young talent at the school, college, and university levels. Over the past 25 years, the Society has nurtured curiosity and celebrated excellence in science across India, shared Dr. Ratna, Secretary of the Society.

During the Annual Day, student achievements from the academic year 2024-25 in various categories will be honoured

The 25th Annual Research Awards will be presented. – Recognising exceptional research in fundamental sciences by students under the age of 30 from across India. 12 awards, 3 in each field of Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Math will be presented to students from among a total of 238 applicants from more than 100 institutions across 25 states.

The 14th SPARK Innovation Awards will be presented. Encouraging innovation among school students by showcasing science projects with novel concepts. Forty projects were chosen from among more than 300 projects for final presentations in Hyderabad. 8 awards, 2 each in Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Math.

The 5th SMART (Science Meets ART) Awards will also be presented. Celebrating National Science Day by presenting the “Microscopic World” as a 2D artwork showcasing the fusion of science & art. More than 430 artworks from more than 100 schools and 18 states were received, and after multi-stage evaluation, 3 were selected for awards.

1st Vignyanotsav Science Fair Awards will be the main attraction this year. Introduced this year for State Board schools in Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, providing local students with a platform to present projects offering solutions to societal challenges. Students from about 20 schools participated, and awards will be given to the top two projects.

In addition, Prof. Tirthankar Bhattacharyya (IISc, Bangalore) and Dr. Rajan Sankaranarayanan (CSIR-CCMB, Hyderabad) will be honoured as supervisors under whose mentorship multiple students have won KVRSS Research Awards.

Marking its silver jubilee year, KVRSS — founded in 2001 — continues to nurture young talent and inspire curiosity in science nationwide. Its outreach through the Science Innovation Centre and Mobile Science Lab has impacted 20,000+ students since 2021. Looking ahead, KVRSS plans to establish a state-of-the-art Science Centre complex as a hub for learning and exploration.

The Society will also honour scientists, academicians, and teachers who have played a pivotal role in evaluating student projects with impartiality over the past 25 years