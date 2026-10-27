Alakh Pandey Sponsors National-Level Wheelchair Cricket Match in Ghaziabad, Announces Free PW Courses for Players’ Children

Pandey’s efforts aimed to honour Raja Babu’s vision to create greater visibility for wheelchair cricket, while encouraging inclusion of athletes across the sport

Ghaziabad, October 27, 2026: Alakh Pandey, educator and Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah (PW), announced free educational support for the children of all 30 wheelchair cricket players present at the National-Level T20 Wheelchair Cricket Awareness Match 2026, held in Ghaziabad recently. Organised by SKK Foundation and sponsored by Pandey, the match brought together teams from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to raise awareness about wheelchair cricket and give players a platform to showcase their talent.

Pandey stepped in after learning about Indian wheelchair cricketer Raja Babu’s efforts to organise the match and the difficulties he faced in securing sponsorship. With the event at risk due to a lack of financial backing, Pandey supported the initiative to help bring Raja Babu’s vision to life. Beyond funding the event, he arranged cricket kits for participating players, provided bats personally autographed by him and ensured their performances were recognised through cash prizes.

Popularly known as ‘Alakh Sir’, Pandey also played a friendly match to encourage awareness towards the sport. During the award ceremony, he announced that PW would provide free courses to the children of the 30 players present, including those looking for educational support or preparing for competitive examinations.

Speaking about his decision to support the event, Alakh Pandey said, “These athletes are an inspiration to all of us. Their determination and the smiles they carry onto the field show why wheelchair cricket deserves greater recognition and support. I am honoured to support the education of the players’ children who wish to study further or prepare for any exam. I thank SKK Foundation for organising this event and allowing me to be part of this wonderful world, surrounded by such inspiring people. I look forward to sharing their stories with our students and inspiring children and individuals with disabilities to pursue their dreams without letting their limitations hold them back.”

Held at TNM Ground, Nyay Khand-1, Indirapuram, the match ended with Uttar Pradesh defeating Delhi by 13 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after rain interrupted play. Delhi scored 265 runs in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. Uttar Pradesh had reached 205 in 13.4 overs when rain stopped play, with the result decided under DLS.

The event was attended by Squadron Leader Abhay Pratap Singh (Retd.), President of the Wheelchair Cricket Association of India and Joint Secretary of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCI), along with board member Rajesh Bhardwaj and other representatives. The match was organised by SKK Foundation, led by founder Mukesh Johri, co-founder Nutan Patwal and General Secretary Renu Mamgain.

Through his support, Pandey helped bring Raja Babu’s vision to life while extending educational opportunities to players’ children. The event also highlighted the need for greater institutional support, public awareness and inclusion for wheelchair cricket and its athletes.