Artemis Health Sciences Foundation and Pinkishe Foundation Launch ‘Her Comfort’ Awareness Campaign on International Women’s Day

Gurugram, March 3: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Artemis Health Sciences Foundation, in collaboration with Pinkishe Foundation, has launched a week-long special awareness campaign under the Her Comfort project. The initiative aims to educate girls and women about menstrual health and hygiene while providing them with essential resources.

Running from March 3 to March 8, this campaign will reach approximately 500 schoolgirls and women across Gurugram, raising awareness about menstrual hygiene. Additionally, beneficiaries will receive a six-month supply of sanitary pads, underwear, and sanitizers to support their menstrual health.

The campaign will be conducted in the presence of Ms. Shalini Kanwar, President of Artemis Health Sciences Foundation and CSR Chairperson of Artemis Hospital. Various awareness sessions will be held at schools and community centers, where experts will address common myths surrounding menstruation and educate participants on proper menstrual care practices.

On March 7, on the eve of International Women’s Day, the campaign will conclude with a grand event, featuring inspiring sessions and discussions aimed at promoting women’s health and empowerment.

This initiative by Artemis Health Sciences Foundation and Pinkishe Foundation marks a significant step towards ensuring menstrual hygiene and dignity for women, reinforcing their commitment to social impact and well-being.