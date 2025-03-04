Shiftboard Welcomes Bill Phillips as New Vice President of Professional Services

SEATTLE, March 04, 2025 –Shiftboard, a leading provider of workforce scheduling solutions that help organizations optimize labor efficiency, ensure compliance and enhance employee engagement, announces the appointment of Bill Phillips as its new Vice President of Professional Services. Bill succeeds Peter Draper, who retired in March after years of dedicated service to the company.

With decades of experience helping large-scale organizations successfully implement and maximize enterprise technology solutions, Bill brings a proven track record of driving strategic leadership, process optimization, and customer-centric innovation. His expertise spans SaaS implementation, professional services management, and cross-functional collaboration, making him an ideal fit to lead Shiftboard’s professional services division.

Shiftboard’s workforce scheduling technology empowers shift-based operations—primarily in manufacturing and energy industries—to manage complex employee scheduling needs, improve workforce agility, and drive operational excellence. By providing intelligent scheduling solutions, real-time workforce insights, and seamless integrations, Shiftboard enables organizations to reduce labor costs, improve compliance, and enhance employee satisfaction.

As Vice President of Professional Services, Bill will lead Shiftboard’s professional services team as they guide customers to maximize the value of Shiftboard’s advanced employee scheduling technology through expert implementation and ongoing partnership.

“We are excited to welcome Bill to Shiftboard,” said Sterling Wilson, President and CEO of Shiftboard. “His extensive experience in professional services management and partnering with customers aligns precisely with our mission to provide workforce management solutions that drive demonstrable value for our customers. We are confident his leadership will further enhance our service offerings, continue to earn customers’ trust, and build lasting relationships.”

Bill joins Shiftboard from WorkJam, where he served as Vice President of Professional Services. In this role, he successfully streamlined SaaS implementation processes and partnered with customers resulting in a 28% improvement in customer retention in his first year. Bill also built a successful partner enablement program. Prior to WorkJam, Bill held leadership positions at Ceridian HCM, where he managed a customer portfolio exceeding $240 million and achieved a remarkable 99.9% customer retention rate.

“I am honored to join Shiftboard and lead the professional services team,” said Bill Phillips. “As a category leader, Shiftboard clearly offers a compelling value proposition to enterprise customers. I see tremendous potential for professional services to further expand and accelerate customer value. For me, professional services is more than just implementing technology—it’s about partnering with customers and empowering organizations with the right tools, knowledge, and best practices to achieve long-term success.”