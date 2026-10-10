As AI Reshapes Work and Wellbeing, Menthra Asks: What Is the Human Advantage?

On World Mental Health Day, the emotional wellbeing platform brought together leaders, creators and changemakers in Hyderabad to explore human potential, wellbeing and the capabilities that matter in the age of AI.

Hyderabad, October 10, 2026: As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the way people work, create, communicate and make decisions, Menthra brought together a diverse community of leaders and changemakers for ‘Human Advantage’, a gathering at Avasa Hotel, HITEC City, built around a fundamental question: “As AI becomes more capable, what becomes more valuable about being human?”

Bringing together voices from business, technology, healthcare, psychology, education, entrepreneurship and the creative community, the event explored the human capabilities that will be critical to thriving alongside AI, including emotional wellbeing, resilience, connection, creativity and leadership.

The event came at a significant moment for the global mental health conversation. This year’s World Mental Health Day theme, ‘Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change’, calls for people with lived experience to have a meaningful role in shaping mental health policies, services and decisions.

Human Advantage built on this idea by creating a space where different experiences and perspectives could come together, not only to discuss technology, but to examine its impact on human connection, emotional wellbeing, resilience, creativity, leadership and the way we live and work.

The day moved through three connected movements. The first rediscovered human possibility and what changes as machines grow more capable: what becomes more valuable in us, and how we move through change. The second looked at balance at work, at progress measured against humanity, and at mental wellbeing. The third turned forward, to who we become, what we choose to build, and ultimately what all of it is for. It closed where responsibility belongs, with human choice.

Speaking at the event, Dinakara Nagalla, founder of Menthra, said: “AI will change the way we live and work, but our greatest advantage will always be our ability to be human. Human Advantage was about recognising that the future isn’t only about smarter technology. It’s about stronger, more resilient and more connected people.”

The speakers were:

● Srikanth Bolla, Chairman, Bollant Industries

● Mihir Ahuja, Actor, Singer and Beatboxer

● Dr. Rajorshi Ganguli, President and Global HR Head, Alkem Laboratories

● Radhakrishna Bollineni, VP (AI), IBM

● Voleti Karthik, Founder, Flashoot

● Prerana Nayak, GM (Health, India), Microsoft AI

● Sathwik Maanthini, Founder, Communitie

● Garima Deveshwar-Bahl, Founder, Avasaram Leadership

● Deepti Varma, VP, PXT, Amazon Stores

● Sarita Sarkar, Founder, Sarkar’s Kitchen and Madikeri Craft Coffee

● Meraj Faheem, CEO (i/c), Telangana Innovation Cell, Government of Telangana

● Prof. Ashok Kumar Pandey, Professor and Dean (Academics), IIT Hyderabad

● Manisha Saboo, Chief Executive, Infosys Foundation

● Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth

● Prashant Jain, Founder, shaant.ai

Illusionist and mentalist Chirag Jethwaney gave a featured experience. The speakers’ perspectives added depth to the conversations around human potential, wellbeing, leadership and the evolving role of humanity in the age of AI.

Menthra believes that the future of technology and human wellbeing cannot be viewed separately. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, the ability to understand and support human emotional wellbeing will be central to helping individuals and organisations adapt, grow and thrive.