Astrogate Labs and Spacebeam Sign Strategic Partnership to Advance End-to-End Space-to-Ground Laser Communications

Indian laser communication terminal developer and South Korean optical ground station company to collaborate on interoperability demonstrations and OGS-as-a-Service and commercial optical communication solutions across India, the Republic of Korea and global markets

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Astrogate Labs, an Indian deep-tech company developing Free-Space Optical Communication (FSOC) systems for space applications, and Spacebeam Inc., a South Korean optical communications company developing optical ground station infrastructure, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Partnership to advance the validation, demonstration and commercialization of end-to-end space-to-ground laser communication solutions.

The MoU was executed during the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye, bringing together two complementary components of the optical communications chain: Astrogate’s AstroLink, the Optical Communication Terminals (OCTs) for satellites and Spacebeam’s Osong Optical Ground Station (OGS) infrastructure for receiving and processing optical signals on Earth.

Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate on laser link verification and demonstration testing, progressing from terrestrial/air-to-ground testing to a space-to-ground demonstration involving a satellite integrated with Astrogate’s OCT and reception through Spacebeam’s OGS.

The partnership will also explore the development of an Optical Ground Station-as-a-Service (OGSaaS) model, under which satellite operators using Astrogate’s optical communication terminals could access Spacebeam’s OGS network for optical data reception. This creates a potential pathway toward a turnkey space-to-ground optical communications service, combining the onboard terminal and ground reception infrastructure required to move high-throughput data from orbit to Earth.

“The value of optical communications is ultimately realized when the space and ground segments work together as one end-to-end link. This partnership brings Astrogate’s optical communication terminals together with Spacebeam’s optical ground infrastructure to work toward that objective,” said Nitish K. Singh, Founder & CEO, Astrogate Labs.

“We see this collaboration as an opportunity to move beyond individual technology demonstrations and explore how optical communications can be delivered as an integrated service to satellite operators. By combining capabilities across India and the Republic of Korea, we can also explore new commercial pathways for space-to-ground optical communications globally,” said Kim Jung-Hoon, Founder & CEO, Spacebeam.

The partnership builds on Astrogate’s work in developing indigenous optical communication systems for space. The company has developed space-to-ground laser communication terminals and has previously completed cross-compatibility testing with the University of Western Australia’s TeraNet mobile optical ground station.

As satellite constellations and Earth-observation missions generate increasing volumes of data, the ability to move that data efficiently from orbit to ground is becoming an important part of the space infrastructure ecosystem. Optical communications offer a high-throughput communications pathway that can complement conventional RF systems, particularly for data-intensive missions.

About Astrogate Labs

Astrogate Labs designs and manufactures indigenous Free Space Optical Communication terminals for space and other high-performance communication applications, integrating proprietary Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking systems, optical modems and other subsystems developed in-house. Headquartered in Bengaluru, with an office in Durham, England, the company has validated its technology with end-users including ISRO and the University of Western Australia’s TeraNet mobile optical ground station and is extending its portfolio from space-to-ground terminals to Optical Inter-Satellite Links.

About Spacebeam Inc.

Spacebeam Inc. is a South Korean space optical communications company developing optical ground station technology for high-speed communication between ground and orbit. Its capabilities include satellite tracking, optical communication, optical signal reception and decoding, and adaptive optics for maintaining stable optical links through the atmosphere.

Contact:

Dhivya Abirami

Marketing & Communications

media@astrogatelabs.com

www.astrogatelabs.com

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