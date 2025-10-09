Child Care Aware of Missouri Welcomes Community Leaders to Board of Directors

Three new board members bring expertise in law, workforce development and nonprofit leadership.

(St. Louis, Mo., October 9, 2025) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently announced the appointment of Ruth Binger, Sarah Kirschner, and Megan Price to its board of directors. Board members are eligible to serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

Ruth Binger is President and Principal Attorney at Danna McKitrick, P.C., a mid-sized law firm, where she has served as a partner for 30 years. As a private practice attorney, she brings deep expertise in legal strategy, business management, and organizational leadership. Binger has been a board member of the Associated Industries of Missouri (AIM) for 23 years and facilitates multiple peer advisory boards for independent business owners.

Sarah Kirschner recently served as Executive Director of Central Reform Congregation. She brings knowledge of the nonprofit sector and of CCAMO when she previously served as a board member and Board Chair in 2009. Additional prior experience includes leadership positions as Vice President of Human Resources and Vice President of Operations at technology startups, where she oversaw management training, compensation strategy, and recruiting. Kirschner also contributes her time to the community as secretary for MERS/Goodwill and as a board member for the National Council of Jewish Women.

Megan Price is Executive Director of the Missouri Works Initiative, a nonprofit sponsored and supported by the Missouri AFL-CIO. She leads five Apprenticeship Ready Programs that have successfully placed more than 400 individuals into sustainable careers in the skilled trades through Registered Apprenticeships. Price previously served as Chief of Staff in the Missouri State Senate.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ruth, Sarah, and Megan to our board,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “Each of them brings a wealth of talent and experience that will strengthen our mission to ensure all Missouri families have access to safe, affordable, and high-quality child care.”

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.