Coventry University Vice-Chancellor joins Prime Minister in India and announces update on new campus

Coventry University has announced a major update on its new campus in India as the Vice-Chancellor joined the Prime Minister on the biggest trade delegation ever sent to the country.

Professor John Latham CBE is among a group of UK business and university leaders who flew to Mumbai along with Sir Keir Starmer to meet counterparts and build on the strong links already forged between the two nations.

During the trip, Professor Latham met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that Coventry University has teamed up with Study World – an academic infrastructure provider – to help deliver its first campus in India.

Coventry University became the first English institution to gain in-principle approval for a campus in GIFT City in April this year – this brings the level of planned investment by partners in the university’s branch and branded campuses around the world over the last five years to £1 billion. This includes campuses in Egypt, Morocco, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore and now India.

Talks are also being held with the Ministry of Education in India over more potential campuses. Caption: Professor John Latham (top left) and other vice-chancellors meet with Sir Keir Starmer and India’s Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

Coventry University already has strong links with India with the global education group’s Hub in New Delhi opening in 2024 and a number of collaborations with institutions such as GITAM University and Vellore Institute of Technology, as well leading a number of training programmes including the Women in Space Leadership Programme.

Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University and Group CEO, said: “It is a huge honour to be invited by Sir Keir Starmer to be part of this major delegation to India, as well as to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

“Higher education links between the UK and India are an important part of the bond between our two great countries, which continues to go from strength to strength.

“India is a key part of Coventry University Group’s strategy to expand our global footprint and the launch of our Hub in New Delhi last year enables us to build stronger relationships with key organisations within India while intensifying research links.

“We are the first English university to win in-principle approval for a campus in GIFT City, giving us the opportunity to make a real difference for the next generation of learners in India. This is just the beginning.”

Dr Kate Gerrard, Group Chief Operating Officer of Study World Education Holding Group, said: “Study World has over two decades of experience in delivering a wide range of educational services in partnership with leading international universities around the world. This association with Coventry University in India will be highly beneficial for students in India and the wider region.

“Leveraging our strong international network, we aim to attract students from across the country and beyond, and provide them with high-quality, employment-focused degrees complemented by a comprehensive suite of student services, equipping them with the skills and support needed to build successful global careers.”

A total of 125 of the UK’s most prominent CEOs, leading entrepreneurs, university vice-chancellors and cultural institutions have joined the Prime Minister on the trade mission.

The delegation marks the largest ever government trade mission to India.

India is one of the fastest-growing economies globally – currently the fourth largest and projected to become the third largest by 2028.