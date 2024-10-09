CODA Audio Technology Brings Navratri Magic to Mumbai for the First Time in a Live Concert

Mumbai, 09 October 2024 – With the upcoming nine-day-long Navratri celebration, Mumbai’s biggest Navratri event in Kandivali is all set to use Germany-based CODA Audio, an internationally acclaimed brand known for its unmatched sound clarity and precision. For the first time, a live concert will feature CODA Audio’s sound systems, ensuring an unmatched experience for concert-goers.

Renowned for curating impactful audio for live events, this year’s Mumbai’s Navratri celebrations have begun with even higher energy. This year, this much-awaited concert will see CODA Audio’s compact yet powerful sound systems taking center stage, amplifying the excitement and providing a crystal-clear sound that reaches every corner of the venue. This marks a significant moment in the Indian live events scene aiding the vibrant stage presence, drawing massive crowds. All this has been possible with the expertise of Electrocraft, a pioneer in curating live events.

Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec (CODA’s Partner Brand in India), said, “We’re excited to bring CODA Audio to the forefront of live music in India, especially at such a highly celebrated event like Navratri. CODA’s advanced waveguide technology offers remarkable clarity and tonal balance, providing the perfect acoustic setting for live performances. We’re confident it will make this year’s Navratri concert an unforgettable experience.” Roger Drego, Managing Director, Electrocraft, said, “We wanted to try something new this year and CODA’s compact size and international reputation for delivering impeccable sound quality made it a compelling option. We are excited to see how it performs in the Indian market—especially on such a big stage. It’s a bold step for us, but we believe that CODA Audio will elevate the entire auditory experience for both the performers and the audience.”

Electrocraft is a professional live sound company that has been around for over four decades. It has set milestones in the live sound industry with Roger’s engineering intelligence. Over the last few decades, it has gained a high reputation amidst its elite clientele in the live events industry. From using line array systems to collaborating with artists in the music industry, Electrocraft has the right equipment, intelligence, and skill to provide services of global standards.

This year’s much anticipated Navratri concert in Mumbai promises not only energetic performances but also an improved sound experience, giving the audience a live music event like never before.