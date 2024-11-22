Control Z’s Renew Hub Redefines Industry Standards with 300plus Automated Quality Checks and AI-Driven Sustainability

India, Delhi_Gurugram, 22 November 2024 – Control Z, India’s leading player in the renewed smartphone market, proudly announces the launch of Renew Hub. This groundbreaking eco-tech facility blends cutting-edge technology with sustainability to redefine smartphone renewal.

Nestled in a tranquil bamboo grove, Renew Hub stands as a beacon of innovation, featuring an industrialized conveyor-based renewal process, ISO Class 7 cleanrooms, and advanced robotics and AI-powered diagnostics. This state-of-the-art facility showcases how sustainability and technology can thrive together, setting new standards for the repair and renewal system ecosystem.

Driving Technological Innovation in Renewal

At its core, Renew Hub integrates 300+ automated quality checks, ensuring consistency, precision, and unmatched quality for every device. Key features include:

AI-Driven Cosmetic Testing: Flawless restoration of each device’s appearance.

X-Ray Inspections: Precise identification of internal issues for reliable functionality.

Battery Testing Systems: Ensuring safety, efficiency, and extended performance.

This fully automated, zero-error approach positions Control Z as a pioneer in industrialized smartphone renewal.

Sustainability at the Forefront

More than a tech hub, Renew Hub is an eco-conscious marvel. The facility combines an energy-efficient corporate office crafted from bamboo and mud with cutting-edge renewal operations, minimizing its carbon footprint while maximizing its impact. This fusion of innovation and sustainability exemplifies Control Z’s vision of creating a circular economy, extending the lifecycle of devices while reducing waste.

Voices of Leadership

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Yug Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Control Z, remarked:

“Renew Hub isn’t just a facility—it’s a statement of what the future of technology and sustainability should look like. By merging AI, automation, and eco-conscious design, we are setting new benchmarks for quality and environmental responsibility. Renew Hub redefines what it means to give a New Life to devices, paving the way for a greener, smarter future.”

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder, HCL:

“As someone deeply invested in India’s repair and refurbishment ecosystem, I am truly impressed by Control Z’s innovative approach to redefining the preowned smartphone market. Their Renew Hub, with its eco-futuristic design and industrialized renewal process, exemplifies how technology and sustainability can work hand in hand to transform an industry. With the repair market projected to reach $20 billion, initiatives like Control Z’s automation-driven operations and 300+ quality checks not only set new benchmarks for reliability and efficiency but also highlight the untapped potential of creating scalable, high-quality solutions in this space. Control Z’s commitment to centralized excellence and their focus on preserving resources aligns perfectly with my vision for India’s growing role as a global leader in repair and circular economy practices. Their efforts inspire confidence in the future of sustainable technology and reinforce the value of extending the life cycle of devices for a greener, smarter world.”

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA:

“As India’s electronics sector continues to mature and manufacture products at a large scale, the launch of Renew Hub marks progress for the repair and refurbishment ecosystem in India. Control Z is combining technology and quality processes with sustainability to demonstrate how economic growth can align with environmental responsibility.”

A Vision for the Future

Renew Hub is more than a facility—it’s a transformative step toward creating a circular economy, where resources are preserved, waste is minimized, and high-quality renewal becomes the standard. Control Z’s commitment to centralized excellence and sustainability positions India as a global leader in repair and renewal, setting benchmarks for efficiency, quality, and environmental stewardship.