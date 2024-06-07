Florida Literacy Awards and Grantees Honored at 40th Annual Florida Literacy Conference

Orlando, FL, June 07, 2024 — The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) hosted its 40th Annual Florida Literacy Conference from May 8-10 at the Orlando Marriott Lake Mary, bringing together adult education, literacy, and ESOL practitioners to network and share promising practices. The three-day statewide conference provided over 65 training and professional development sessions for adult education and literacy tutors, students, teachers, and program administrators.

Dr. Barbara Crump, author of “From GED to PhD: My Journey Toward Becoming an Extraordinary Woman,” was the opening keynote speaker sharing her journey of resilience and the importance of continual growth, inspiring others to embrace their own paths of self-discovery.

In partnership with the Florida Blue Foundation, 12 Florida organizations were awarded $5,000 grants in support of local integrated health literacy programs under the Florida Health Literacy Initiative.

The 2024 Adult Learner Essay book, Pathways, was unveiled during the FLC’s Annual Meeting accompanied by some of the published student authors who read their inspiring stories aloud. The essay book comprises over 200 essays written by adults in various education programs throughout the state and is one of FLC’s most popular projects.

Florida Literacy Awards

The 40th annual conference concluded with the Florida Literacy Awards Luncheon to recognize and honor five outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions to local literacy programs in the Sunshine State. Steve Berry, New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of twenty-three novels, gave the closing luncheon and awards ceremony keynote speech.

This year’s Florida Literacy Award recipients include the following:

Excellence in Education Award – Adult Literacy League (Orlando, FL)

Honors an organization demonstrating achievement, innovation, leadership, or organizational excellence in support of adult basic education, literacy, and/or family literacy education in Florida. This award was accompanied by a contribution of $1,000, sponsored by NorthWest Federal Credit Union.

Flight for Freedom Award – Gabriel Lewis, Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida (Jacksonville, FL)

Honors an adult student who has demonstrated exceptional accomplishment in improvement of literacy or leadership skills. This award was accompanied by two complimentary round-trip airline tickets from Southwest Airlines.

Mary J. Brogan Leadership Award – Phil Anderson, Florida Department of Education (Tallahassee, FL)

Recognizes a Florida resident whose support of literacy exhibits the highest standards of excellence, dedication, leadership, creativity, and accomplishment.

Outstanding Community Partner Award – Jacksonville Housing Authority (Jacksonville, FL)

Honors a community or business partner for leadership or significant contributions in support of literacy at the local, regional, or state level.

Outstanding Literacy Volunteer Award – Mike Godown, Literacy Services of Indian River County (Vero Beach, Florida)

Honors a literacy volunteer who has demonstrated exceptional service and commitment in either tutoring or program operations.