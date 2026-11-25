New Delhi, Nov 25: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Estates Management Scheme of the Department of Posts for 2026-27 to 2030-31, with a total outlay of ₹1,491 crore.

The scheme aims to modernise postal infrastructure across the country through new construction, rebuilding, renovation and uniform branding of post offices. It will also support the restoration of heritage postal buildings and improvement of residential colonies for postal employees.

India Post operates one of the world’s largest postal networks, with around 1.65 lakh post offices, including 1,49,385 in rural areas. These offices provide services such as mail delivery, banking, insurance, Aadhaar enrolment and passport-related services.

Key initiatives under the scheme include:

New construction: 190 departmental postal buildings will be constructed with an allocation of ₹280 crore.

Reconstruction: 50 old and dilapidated postal buildings will be rebuilt with ₹108 crore.

Renovation and branding: 2,550 Sub-Post Offices will be upgraded with ₹318 crore.

Rented post offices: 2,500 offices operating from rented premises will be upgraded with ₹37.50 crore.

Heritage preservation: 20 historic postal buildings will be restored with ₹180 crore.

Residential colonies: 150 postal residential colonies will be renovated with ₹357.50 crore.

Inclusive infrastructure: ₹100 crore will support solar power, rainwater harvesting, ramps, Braille signage, ladies’ toilets and feeding rooms.

Technology infrastructure: ₹100 crore will be used to establish a permanent facility for the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT) in Bengaluru.

The scheme will be implemented in phases over five years, from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31.

The initiative is expected to improve postal infrastructure, strengthen service delivery and make post offices more accessible, modern and citizen-friendly. It also supports the broader national goals of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.