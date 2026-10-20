Historic Milestone for Ladakh: First Medical College Set to Open in 2027-28

Leh, Oct 20: Ladakh is set to get its first medical college in Leh in the academic year 2027-28, following approval from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena announced on Tuesday.

Another historic milestone for Ladakh! Ladakh’s first medical college in Leh is all set to become a reality, with the Union Ministry of health & Family Welfare, approving the operationalisation of the medical college, starting from the academic year 2027-28. I sincerely thank Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @JPNadda ji, for taking cognisance of my request and granting a one-time relaxation from 80% completion of the infrastructure, before initiating recruitment of faculty and support staff. This crucial intervention allows us to initiate staggered, preparatory recruitment for 103 sanctioned regular posts, right away, even as the construction of our dedicated academic infrastructure progresses. This approval fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh. It will expand opportunities for our youth to pursue quality medical education close to home and significantly boost the long-term healthcare ecosystem across the region. The UT Administration will ensure all necessary arrangements to welcome our first batch of medical students.

— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 20, 2026

The approval marks a significant step towards expanding medical education and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the Union Territory, where students have long faced limited opportunities to pursue professional medical studies close to home.

Announcing the development on social media platform X, Saxena described it as a historic milestone for Ladakh and thanked Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for approving a one-time relaxation in the infrastructure requirements for initiating recruitment.

The relaxation allows the administration to begin phased recruitment for 103 sanctioned regular posts, including faculty and support staff, without waiting for 80 per cent completion of the college infrastructure.

Recruitment to Begin as Construction Progresses

According to the Lieutenant Governor, the approval will enable preparatory recruitment to start while construction of the dedicated academic infrastructure continues.

The administration plans to make the necessary arrangements to receive the first batch of medical students in the 2027-28 academic session.

The proposed institution is expected to create new opportunities for students from Ladakh to pursue medical education within the region. It is also expected to contribute to the long-term development of healthcare services by strengthening the availability of trained medical professionals.

Saxena said the initiative fulfils a longstanding aspiration of the people of Ladakh and would support the region’s educational and healthcare needs.

Push to Expand Higher Education in Ladakh

The medical college approval is part of broader efforts to improve access to higher and professional education in the Union Territory.

The Central government has also approved the establishment of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses in Leh, according to the report.

These initiatives are aimed at expanding access to technical, management and professional education so that students can pursue advanced studies without having to leave the region.

Leh High Court Bench Inaugurated

The announcement comes shortly after the inauguration of the Leh bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on October 18. Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the bench in the presence of Supreme Court and High Court judges, the Lieutenant Governor and senior civil and police officials.

Together, the developments reflect a wider push to strengthen institutional infrastructure in Ladakh across education, healthcare and justice.

With approval for the medical college now in place, the next key steps will involve recruitment, completion of the required infrastructure and preparation for the admission of the first batch of students in 2027-28.