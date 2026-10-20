India, UAE and US Discuss Energy Security, Trade and Connectivity at Mumbai Trilateral Meeting

Mumbai, Oct 20: India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States held a trilateral meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, focusing on energy security, trade, technology, regional connectivity and broader geopolitical developments.

Held a trilateral meeting with DPM & FM UAE @ABZayed and US @SecRubio. A useful exchange of perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments. 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Nh88ngrM1Q

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for discussions aimed at strengthening cooperation among the three countries.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar described the talks as a useful exchange of perspectives on energy, connectivity and contemporary developments in a post on X.

Rubio also highlighted the importance of the engagement, saying he had met Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah to discuss regional energy security and advance shared economic priorities.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the three countries had significant opportunities to deepen cooperation across several strategic sectors, including energy, trade, technology and regional connectivity.

In his post on X, Gor emphasised the importance of translating close diplomatic ties into tangible outcomes through coordinated efforts.

Jaishankar, Rubio Hold Separate Bilateral Talks

Alongside the trilateral engagement, Jaishankar held a separate meeting with Rubio to discuss ways to further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

The discussions covered trade, energy, technology, defence cooperation and people-to-people ties, along with an exchange of views on regional developments.

Jaishankar said the meeting provided an opportunity to explore avenues for advancing bilateral relations and address issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador Sergio Gor and other officials were also present during the bilateral meeting.

Energy and Defence Cooperation in Focus

Rubio said his discussions with Jaishankar centred on energy security and defence cooperation, reaffirming the importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

The talks come amid efforts by the three countries to strengthen economic engagement and explore areas of common interest in energy, infrastructure, technology and regional connectivity.

The trilateral format provides a platform for India, the UAE and the US to exchange views on shared priorities and identify opportunities for closer cooperation.

While the leaders highlighted several areas of mutual interest, no specific agreements or new initiatives were detailed in the statements issued after the meetings.

The Mumbai discussions underscore the three countries’ interest in expanding cooperation across strategic and economic sectors while maintaining dialogue on evolving regional and international developments.