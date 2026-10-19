House of Men Launches in India with Winterwear, Streetwear and Customised Fashion

India,19 October 2026: House of Men, a newly launched Indian fashion label has introduced its online store, houseofmen.in , bringing together winterwear, streetwear and clothing inspired by different lifestyles and personal interests.

With the winter season approaching across parts of India, the brand is highlighting its collection of graphic hoodies and sweatshirts alongside a broader portfolio that includes men’s essentials, activewear, automotive-inspired clothing, biker styles, travel wear, office wear, creator-focused apparel, ethnic wear and anime- and manga-inspired designs.

House of Men also offers custom printing options on selected products, allowing customers to explore personalised apparel alongside its existing collections.

A Homegrown Brand Built Around Individual Expression

House of Men was founded with the idea that clothing should reflect more than one aspect of a person’s personality.

The brand brings together different fashion categories under one label, offering designs connected with personal interests, everyday activities and creative expression.

Explaining the inspiration behind the brand, Kamal Sharma, Founder of House of Men, said:

“I started House of Men because I couldn’t find clothing that matched the different sides of my own life. Streetwear in India was either generic or overpriced imports. I wanted to build a homegrown brand where a guy can wear what he’s into, his fandom, his city, his mindset, and know it’s made properly.”

The brand’s philosophy, “Every Side of You,” reflects this approach. Rather than focusing exclusively on one fashion category, House of Men aims to offer clothing that connects with the different interests, moods and occasions in a customer’s life.

Winter Collection Brings Graphic Hoodies and Sweatshirts into Focus

As temperatures begin to fall across parts of India, House of Men is placing a seasonal focus on its range of hoodies and sweatshirts.

The winter collection includes graphic-led designs featuring anime-inspired artwork, motivational typography, vintage automotive illustrations and other contemporary streetwear themes.

The brand also offers simpler styles for customers who prefer understated clothing.

According to House of Men, its apparel range includes products made using 100% cotton, with fabric weight, fit and specifications varying by product. Customers can review individual product listings for relevant details.

The winter collection is intended for everyday styling, including college, travel, casual outings and seasonal layering.

Multiple Collections for Different Lifestyles

Beyond its winterwear offering, House of Men brings together a variety of clothing categories designed around different interests and occasions.

Its everyday essentials and streetwear collections include casual clothing and graphic-led styles. Activewear and tracksuits offer options for movement and relaxed everyday use, while automotive and biker-inspired collections draw from car culture, motorcycles and road-oriented aesthetics.

The brand’s broader portfolio also includes travel-focused clothing, office wear, creator-oriented apparel and ethnic styles.

Anime and manga-inspired designs form another part of its product offering, alongside motivational graphics and minimalist apparel.

Through these categories, House of Men aims to provide customers with a choice of styles within a single online shopping destination.

Customisation Allows Customers to Bring Their Own Designs to Life

One of House of Men’s key offerings is its custom printing service, available on selected apparel.

Customers can request personalisation using their own text, names, logos, artwork or creative concepts, subject to product availability, design suitability and the brand’s customisation process.

The service is intended for people who want clothing that reflects their individual interests, meaningful messages or original ideas.

Explaining the brand’s approach to personalisation, Sharma added:

“Our goal isn’t to sell more clothes. It’s to make clothes that mean something to the person wearing them. That’s why we also let customers bring their own designs to life.”

By combining ready-designed clothing with customisation options, House of Men aims to offer customers additional ways to express their personal style.

Online Shopping and Nationwide Availability

House of Men operates through its direct-to-consumer website, where customers can browse available collections, explore product details and place orders online.

Its range includes hoodies, sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts, casual essentials and other apparel across different lifestyle categories.

According to the brand, free shipping is available across India on orders above ₹1,999, subject to applicable shipping terms and serviceability.

Customers can review current products, available sizes, fabric specifications, design options and ordering information through the official website.

Building a Fashion Label Around Creativity and Choice

With its launch, House of Men is entering India’s online fashion market with a product offering that combines seasonal clothing, everyday essentials, graphic-led designs and personalised apparel.

The brand intends to continue developing its collections around different lifestyle interests while maintaining its focus on individual expression.

Its winterwear offering marks one of the initial seasonal highlights, while the broader portfolio reflects its aim to serve customers across different styles, activities and occasions.

Guided by the motto “Every Side of You,” House of Men seeks to create a clothing experience where customers can explore designs that reflect their personalities and, on selected products, contribute their own creative ideas.

Customers can explore the collections and available customisation options at House of Men.

About House of Men

Founded by Kamal Sharma, House of Men is a newly launched Indian fashion label offering winterwear, streetwear, graphic T-shirts and everyday clothing through its online store.

Its product portfolio spans men’s essentials, activewear, automotive-inspired clothing, biker styles, travel wear, office wear, creator-focused apparel, ethnic wear and anime- and manga-inspired designs.

The brand also offers custom printing options on selected products, allowing customers to personalise apparel using text, logos or original artwork.

Guided by its motto “Every Side of You,” House of Men focuses on individual expression, creative design and clothing for different lifestyles.

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/houseofmenclothing/

Email: info@houseofmen.in

Contact : +91 62393 87561