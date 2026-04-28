Lava Partners With Uttar Pradesh Government To Digitally Empower 20,941 Anganwadi Workers

New Delhi, Apr 28: Lava International Limited, India’s trusted homegrown smartphone brand, partnered with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to digitally empower 20,941 Anganwadi workers across the state, strengthening last-mile service delivery under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) framework.

The event, held at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow in March, 2026, under the theme “Suposhit Uttar Pradesh, Sashakt Bharat,” was attended by the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath; Ms Baby Rani Maurya, Honourable Minister of Women’s Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition, Uttar Pradesh; Ms Leena Johri, Additional Chief Secretary (WCD); and Ms Sarneet Kaur Broca, Director (WCD). Approximately 1,000 Anganwadi workers were also in attendance.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Llyod D’souza, Chief Business Officer – Enterprise Business, Lava International Limited said, “Digital transformation at the grassroots is not just about access to devices, but about building systems that work reliably at scale for those delivering essential services on a day-to-day basis. We are equally delighted and proud to collaborate with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to further their mission of enabling digital transformation through Anganwadi workers. This initiative is a testament of our ability to design and deliver technology solutions tailored for real-world public sector needs, combining hardware, software and on-ground understanding. We remain committed to supporting large-scale, inclusive digital adoption across Bharat.”

As part of the collaboration, Lava provided smartphones of its Storm Play series, purpose-built for field-level use. The devices were customized with Mobile Device Management (MDM) capabilities, a supervisor monitoring application, and state-specific interface integrations, enabling seamless alignment with ICDS and Women & Child Development (WCD) systems.

By placing digital tools directly in the hands of frontline workers, the initiative is enabling a shift from manual processes to real-time, data-driven service delivery. Anganwadi workers can now capture and update maternal and child health data in real time, manage attendance and daily task tracking digitally, monitor and record nutrition distribution for newborns and lactating mothers and feed data into centralized dashboards for faster decision-making.

This transition is enabling better monitoring across the system, reducing dependence on manual records while enabling faster reporting, easy identification of stock availability of food packets for newborns and lactating mothers, and early identification of potential health and nutrition risks.

The initiative supports the Uttar Pradesh government’s broader efforts to strengthen grassroots delivery of welfare programs, while also bridging the digital divide through scalable, technology-led interventions.

This partnership further strengthens Lava’s position as a trusted enabler of public sector digital transformation.