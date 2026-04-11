CREDAI-MCHI Felicitates Mumbai Mayor Smt. Ritu Tawde and Advocate General Dr. Milind Sathe; Reaffirms Commitment to Mumbai’s Growth

Mumbai, April 11: CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai MMR (MMR), under the leadership of its President, Sukhraj Nahar, hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour the ascension of Hon’ble Mayor of Mumbai, Smt. Ritu Tawde, and Advocate General for state of Maharashtra, Senior Advocate Dr. Milind Sathe to their respective posts.

Recognising the critical role these offices play in shaping Mumbai’s urban and real estate landscape, the event celebrated their leadership and reaffirmed CREDAI-MCHI’s commitment to working closely with both offices to support the city’s planned and sustainable development.

Held at Nahar Panorama, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, the evening brought together senior bureaucrats, legal luminaries, and leading members of the real estate fraternity, creating a platform for constructive dialogue on key issues impacting Mumbai and the MMR.

Among the eminent dignitaries felicitated were Birendra Saraf, Former Advocate General of Maharashtra; Bhushan Gagrani (IAS), Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); Jayshree Bhoj (IAS), Secretary, Department of Environment & Climate Change and Nidhi Chaudhary (IAS), Director, National Gallery of Modern Arts (NGMA) Mumbai along with other distinguished contributors to governance and development.

CREDAI-MCHI’s leadership was strongly represented by Sukhraj Nahar, President; Bandish Ajmera, President-Elect; Rushi Mehta, Hon. Secretary; along with past presidents Dominic Romell, Boman Irani, Deepak Goradia, Mayur Shah, Nayan Shah, Mofaraj Munot, Rajnikant Ajmera, and Jayesh Shah (Mentor & Senior Member). Also present were Vice Presidents Dhaval Ajmera, Sunny Bijlani, Gurminder Singh Seera and Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, Joint Secretary, Samyag Shah, Convenor, Youth Wing; and Alka Doshi, Chairperson, Women’s Wing, along with members of the Managing Committee and key stakeholders from across the sector.

The event also witnessed the presence of prominent industry leaders, including Anuj Puri, Chairman and Founder of ANAROCK; Architect Hafeez Contractor; and Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group and Senior Vice President, NAREDCO Maharashtra. Also present were prominent advocates including Adv. Dhaval Wasoonji, Adv. Dhaval Mehta, Adv. Parimal Shroff, and Adv. Shailesh Vaidya among others.

The evening served as a meaningful forum for engagement, highlighting the importance of collaboration between government and industry in building a progressive, transparent, and well-regulated urban ecosystem.

Through this initiative, CREDAI-MCHI reiterated its commitment to partnering with policymakers and institutions to drive sustainable growth, strengthen infrastructure, and enhance the overall quality of urban development in Mumbai and the MMR.