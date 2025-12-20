Manmit Kumarr leads one of the largest global gatherings of Maa Kali saadhaks in Gurugram

Gurugram: In a strong reflection of India’s growing spiritual consciousness and the rising search for emotional healing, more than 500 devotees and spiritual seekers from India and abroad gathered in Gurugram on Thursday for Kali Darbar 2025, one of the largest contemporary congregations dedicated to Maa Kali. The annual spiritual event was led by Manmit Kumarr, a noted teacher of Das Mahavidya wisdom and founder of Soul Miracles.

Held over an entire day, Kali Darbar drew participants from several countries, underlining the global resonance of Sanatan Dharma in modern times. Organisers said devotees travelled from across India, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, signalling a growing international interest in India’s spiritual traditions, particularly those focused on inner healing and resilience.

The event comes at a time when spiritual wellness is increasingly being viewed as an essential aspect of overall well-being. In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals have reported heightened levels of stress, anxiety and emotional fatigue, prompting a shift towards practices that offer mental clarity and inner stability. Kali Darbar reflected this changing mindset, positioning spirituality not as a rejection of science or modern life, but as a complementary path that addresses emotional and psychological needs often left unfulfilled.

Participants included professionals, entrepreneurs, healers and young adults, many of whom described the gathering as a structured healing space rather than a purely ritualistic event. The programme featured personal havans, guided satsangs, group healing sessions, Maa ka Darbar, aarti and protective spiritual rituals, aimed at addressing emotional blockages, mental stress and spiritual grounding.

Manmit Kumarr, who has emerged as a prominent voice in presenting ancient tantric wisdom in a contemporary framework, is widely regarded for making Das Mahavidya teachings accessible to modern audiences while remaining rooted in classical knowledge systems. Now in its seventh year, Kali Darbar has steadily evolved from a niche spiritual gathering into a landmark annual event with a diverse and international following.

Addressing the gathering, Kumarr spoke about the changing role of spirituality in today’s fast-paced world. “The modern seeker is not abandoning science; they are seeking meaning beyond it. In today’s world, spirituality has become a necessary anchor for emotional and mental health,” he said, drawing sustained applause from the audience.

Observers note that the growing scale of such spiritual assemblies reflects a broader societal trend. Across India, faith-based traditions are witnessing renewed interest, particularly in the wake of significant cultural milestones such as the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. For many, spirituality is increasingly being embraced not only as a matter of faith, but as a source of strength, healing and resilience amid uncertainty.

With international participation rising each year, Kali Darbar is now being seen as more than a local event. Organisers say it is gradually taking the shape of a global spiritual movement, reaffirming the enduring relevance of India’s ancient wisdom in addressing the challenges of modern life.