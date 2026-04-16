Minister Nityananda Gond Extends Support to Grieving Families in Umarkote

Umarkote, April 16: A tragic incident occurred a few days ago in Uparasahi village under Kurshi Panchayat of Umarkote police limits in Umarkote, where three minor girls drowned in a nearby pond after returning from school.

The deceased were identified as Sandhya and Sandhita, daughters of Rajman Gond, and Bhumika, daughter of Balsai Gond, all residents of the same village.

Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, Minister Nityananda Gond immediately cancelled his scheduled programs and rushed from Bhubaneswar to Kurshi Uparasahi to meet the bereaved families.

The minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and consoled the grieving family members. He also contacted concerned departmental officials from the spot to ensure that the affected families receive compensation at the earliest.

Stating that the loss suffered by the families is irreparable, he extended financial assistance from his own side to support the last rites and post-funeral rituals of the three girls.

During his visit, several local leaders and representatives were present, including BJP Mandal President Santosh Sharma, General Secretary Prabhat Kumar Nayak, former Zilla Parishad member Bhajanath Gond, former Sarpanch Bansingh Majhi, and ward members Shyam Santa and Padman Santa.

Following his compassionate gesture and personal visit, locals have been praising Minister Nityananda Gond as a true friend of the distressed and grieving families.