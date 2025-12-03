Rs 27.57 crore approved for boosting police infra in Bihar’s three districts

Patna, Dec 3: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary has approved three major construction projects worth Rs 27.57 crore to boost police infrastructure in Nawada, Samastipur, and Lakhisarai on Wednesday.

The government says the move will strengthen police housing, enhance working conditions, and further improve law-and-order mechanisms across the state.

According to Choudhary, the NDA government has placed police modernisation and infrastructure upgradation among its top priorities.

Better facilities for police personnel, he said, will not only increase efficiency but also contribute to more effective judicial and security services.

In Nawada district, construction of 12 individual housing units and 6 group housing units for police personnel has been approved. The place is located under the jurisdiction of Narhat Police Station.

The total expenditure of the project is Rs 8.28 crore. This project aims to provide modern, safe, and comfortable accommodation for officers posted in the area.

In Samastipur District, the Home Department has allocated Rs 6.86 crore for the construction of a combined building for the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Police Station and the Women’s Police Station, including furniture and related infrastructure.

The facility will help improve service delivery and accessibility for vulnerable sections and women seeking police assistance.

In Lakhisarai district (Police Lines), the department has also sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 12.41 crore for the construction of a 300-bed barrack for male constables with complete furniture and internal infrastructure.

The Deputy CM said these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening good governance by ensuring that police personnel receive the resources and facilities they need to perform their duties effectively.

Choudhary informed that technical approval has already been granted for all three projects, and construction work will begin shortly.

“The new facilities will bring major improvements to police housing and working conditions across Bihar. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, good governance has been firmly established in Bihar,” Choudhary said.

He said the Bihar Police now works with clear timelines – identifying criminals within 72 hours and ensuring swift justice for victims.

The NDA government, he stated, is committed to continuously strengthening the policing system, both structurally and operationally.

The state Home Minister also highlighted another recent development, noting that the government has approved the transfer of 51.40 acres of land for setting up the Constable Training School in Banka.

This, he said, is part of the broader plan to modernise training and enhance the capacity of the police force.

–IANS