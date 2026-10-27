Check Point Launches Firewall-as-a-Subscription to Put Advanced AI-Era Protection Within Reach of Every Organization

India. October 27, 2026 — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced the new Firewall-as-a-Subscription program that gives organizations of every size access to Check Point’s most advanced AI security and network threat prevention. Through one predictable subscription, organizations get Check Point Force Firewalls with the AI Network Firewall capabilities introduced in R82.20, AI-powered threat prevention, Live Updates and agentic management, without a large upfront hardware purchase.

Inflation and rising interest rates are increasing borrowing costs and shrinking capital budgets, and for many organizations a single rate rise can wipe out the budget for a planned firewall refresh. Security budgets are under the same pressure. According to the IANS Research and Artico Search 2026 Security Budget Benchmark, the median security budget did not grow this year and 55% of CISOs saw their budgets stay flat or fall. While 64% asked for an increase, only 45% received one. At the same time, AI is increasing what every network has to inspect. When budgets are this tight, firewall refreshes are often among the first projects to slip, leaving organizations on hardware that was never designed for today’s AI-driven traffic and attacks.

Firewall-as-a-Subscription builds on R82.20, which introduced the AI Network Firewall in July 2026 to inspect AI traffic, protect AI applications and help govern AI agents at the network layer. Firewall-as-a-Subscription is the next step in Check Point’s mission to secure AI transformation, making that protection available to organizations of every size and budget.

“Organizations of all sizes face the same AI-driven threats, but for many, capital budget cycles often force them to delay firewall refreshes or buy more capacity than they need,” said Pete Finalle, Research Manager, Security and Trust at IDC. “Consumption models that turn on-premises security hardware into a predictable operating expense, and let organizations scale protection as their needs grow, can help close that gap. We expect demand for this kind of flexibility to rise as AI adoption increases the traffic and risk networks must handle.”

What Firewall-as-a-Subscription includes:

AI Network Firewall: the R82.20 capabilities that inspect AI traffic, protect AI applications and help govern AI agents at the network layer

the R82.20 capabilities that inspect AI traffic, protect AI applications and help govern AI agents at the network layer Check Point Force Firewalls: sized and priced on the threat prevention throughput the organization needs

sized and priced on the threat prevention throughput the organization needs AI-powered threat prevention: including SandBlast, with a 99.9% block rate against zero-day attacks

including SandBlast, with a 99.9% block rate against zero-day attacks Live Updates: security updates applied on the fly, with no reboots or downtime

security updates applied on the fly, with no reboots or downtime Smart-1 Agentic Management package: cloud-based security management with no additional on-premises infrastructure

cloud-based security management with no additional on-premises infrastructure Premium support: 24×7, with direct or collaborative options

24×7, with direct or collaborative options Professional services: Check Point Global Services Flex Credits that cover policy migration from another vendor’s firewall, or other Check Point services

“Every organization is adopting AI, and every organization deserves the same level of protection, whatever its size or budget,” said Avi Rembaum, President Global Technical Sales at Check Point Software Technologies. “With Firewall-as-a-Subscription, we are making our most advanced AI security, threat prevention and agentic management available through one simple subscription, so organizations can secure their AI transformation today.”

Organizations pay one predictable monthly or annual subscription instead of buying hardware upfront. They can upgrade throughput at any time during the three-year term and move to new hardware after 36 months, so protection keeps pace with AI adoption and business growth.

Availability

Check Point Firewall-as-a-Subscription will be available on November 1st through Check Point partners, with monthly or annual payment options.

Frequently asked questions

What is Check Point Firewall-as-a-Subscription?

A Firewall-as-a-Subscription that gives organizations of every size access to Check Point’s most advanced AI security and network threat prevention, including the AI Network Firewall, AI-powered threat prevention and agentic management, through one predictable monthly or annual subscription instead of an upfront hardware purchase.

How does Firewall-as-a-Subscription help organizations with tight budgets?

It removes the need for a large upfront hardware purchase. Organizations pay one predictable subscription, start with the capacity they need today and scale as they grow.

What is included in the subscription?

Check Point Force Firewalls with the AI Network Firewall capabilities introduced in R82.20, AI-powered threat prevention, Live Updates, agentic management through Smart-1 Cloud, 24×7 premium support, and professional services credits that cover policy migration.

How flexible is the subscription?

The subscription runs for three years. Throughput can be upgraded at any time, and a full hardware upgrade is available after 36 months.

How does Firewall-as-a-Subscription relate to R82.20?

Subscribed firewalls include the AI Network Firewall capabilities introduced in R82.20, which inspect AI traffic, protect AI applications and help govern AI agents. Firewall-as-a-Subscription extends that protection to organizations of every size.

Who is it designed for?

Organizations of every size that want advanced AI security and network threat prevention with predictable costs, without oversizing hardware for future growth or making a large upfront purchase.