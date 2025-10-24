Shri Krishna Leela International Samarpan in Denmark – A Fragrant Celebration of Harmony, Humanity, and Indian Culture

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 24, 2025: The International Samarpan of the Shri Krishna Leela Collection in Copenhagen unfolded as a moving expression of India’s spiritual and cultural diplomacy at Asia House. The event highlighted India as the “Lands of Ayurveda: India’s ancient knowledge and wisdom.”

The ceremony was graced by His Excellency Mr. Manish Prabhat, Ambassador of India to Denmark, along with Mrs. Ruchi Narain, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Founder of Ramalaya, and JPSR Prabhu Shriram. Their collective presence lent warmth and purpose to the occasion, celebrating India’s essence through fragrance, devotion, and artistry.

In his address, Ambassador Mr. Manish Prabhat highlighted how India’s ancient wisdom continues to guide humanity toward balance and compassion. He said, “The Shri Krishna Leela Collection is a wonderful confluence of India’s art, devotion, and innovation. As Ayurveda nurtures the body and the environment, Krishna’s Leelas nurture the heart and the soul. Together, they embody the message of harmony that India shares with the world.”

Adding his reflections, Mr. Prashant Kumar said, “Through the Shri Krishna Leela Collection, we are able to celebrate India’s timeless heritage and share its spiritual richness with the world. This initiative reflects our commitment to cultural innovation while preserving the essence of devotion and artistry.”

The Samarpan ceremony was performed by Ambassador Mr. Manish Prabhat and Ms. Brit Kim, Founder of DAYA Ayurveda, before a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Krishna. The ritual was accompanied by the sacred chant: “Krishnāya Vāsudevāya Haraye Paramātmane Pranataḥ Kleśa-Nāśāya Govindāya Namo Namah,”rendered in the divine voice of Padma Bhushan Smt. Hema Malini. The fragrance of the Shri Krishna Leela Collection filled the hall, symbolizing India’s philosophy of Bhakti, Peace, and Global Harmony.

Adding to the ambiance, Danish artists performed soulful violin and guitar pieces, reflecting the spirit of ‘Harmony, Humanity, and Human First,’ echoing the event’s theme, “Sustainable Human and Environmental Symbiosis in the Landscape of Ayurveda.”

This Copenhagen Samarpan marks the third international launch of the Shri Krishna Leela Collection in Europe, following events in London (hosted at The Nehru Centre by the High Commission of India) and Paris (hosted by Ramalaya and JPSR Prabhu Shriram). Each event underscores India’s spiritual soft power, using fragrance and cultural artistry as a bridge to global peace.

About the Shri Krishna Leela Collection

A signature creation by JPSR Prabhu Shriram, the Shri Krishna Leela Collection portrays ten divine Leelas of Lord Krishna through rare fragrances and traditional Pattachitra art. It celebrates India’s intangible heritage by weaving together spiritual artistry and luxury craftsmanship.

About Ramalaya Foundation

An initiative of Mode Retails Sales & Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the Ramalaya Foundation is committed to spreading India’s art, heritage, and spiritual values across the world through storytelling, fragrance, and cultural innovation.