Spinny Day Out brings a fun way to learn road safety for Gurugram’s little drivers, in partnership with Tesla

Gurugram, April 23: Spinny, the full-stack platform for buying and selling cars, brought its focus on making car ownership simpler and more intuitive to life on the ground with Spinny Day Out, a community-led initiative designed for its youngest drivers. Weekends across Gurugram’s residential communities saw a familiar routine take on a new rhythm, as everyday spaces came alive with turns, signals, and a group of very focused little drivers. Alongside cycles, evening strolls, and playtime came mini roads, traffic signals, and a group of very focused little drivers.

“Most of what we do on the road is not learnt when we start driving. It comes from what we have seen and picked up over time,” said Gurveen Bedi, Senior Vice President, Spinny. “If that learning can begin earlier, in a way that feels natural, it can make a meaningful difference later, while also bringing parents into the moment, where upgrading or selling their car with Spinny is just a step away.”

With Spinny Day Out, Spinny transformed everyday community spaces into interactive road environments across M3M Golf Estate, Sushant Estate, Ireo Victory Valley, and Unitech Fresco, engaging over 300 families through a simple idea: help children understand road safety by experiencing it.

Children navigated these setups in small cars and on bicycles, picking up when to stop, go, and take turns not through instruction, but through doing, as play quickly turned into instinct. What began as play translated into quick corrections and visible “got it” moments, shaping their responses on the go.

“Usually, road safety is something you tell kids about. Here, they were actually experiencing it,” said a resident from Ireo Victory Valley. “You could see them becoming more aware with each round.”

The experience extended beyond children, drawing parents into the activity through quizzes, friendly competitions, and hands-on participation. Soon enough, it was not just the kids taking turns. Parents were just as involved, making it a shared weekend moment.

At select communities, including M3M Golf Estate and Ireo Victory Valley, the initiative also featured a collaboration with Tesla, where residents could explore and test drive the Tesla Model Y. While children stayed engaged on their mini roads, parents got a closer, contextual look at what their own next drive could feel like.

Together, the experience created a shared moment where learning, exploration, and everyday decisions around cars came together naturally.

“I liked driving the small car and stopping at the red light,” shared a young participant. “Next time, I will go faster, but only when it is green.”

Built on the insight that road behaviour is shaped early through observation and repetition, Spinny Day Out moves away from instruction-led learning to something more intuitive. Following strong participation across communities, with families staying longer, engaging deeply, and often returning for multiple rounds, Spinny plans to take Spinny Day Out to more neighbourhoods across cities, extending the initiative to reach more families in the months ahead.

Because sometimes, the smallest drivers make the biggest difference.