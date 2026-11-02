The Safest Best-Seller Cars in Every Category

The Toyota Tundra is the safest best-selling large pickup in America, with no driver deaths recorded for its 2022 and 2023 models, according to a November 2026 report. With about 40K people dying on US roads every year, a new study by Walner Law reveals which of the country’s top-selling sedans, trucks, and SUVs protect drivers best.

The Tesla Model Y is the safest midsize SUV among the best-sellers, earning a “Good” rating in all three IIHS crash tests.

With just a 9.5% chance of flipping over in a crash, the Honda Civic is one of the best-protected compact sedans on the road.

The Ford Maverick is the safest choice for anyone looking for a small pickup, and it starts at under $28K.

The research looked at the 50 best-selling vehicles in America in 2025 and sorted them into seven groups, such as large pickups, small SUVs, and minivans. Each vehicle was checked on how many drivers died in real-world crashes, how it performed in government and insurance industry crash tests, and how likely it is to roll over. The report judged each vehicle by its riskiest version, so a winner had to hold up across all trims. These factors were combined into a single score, and the highest scorer in each group was named its safest best-seller.

Here’s a look at the safest best-seller cars in each of the seven vehicle categories:

Category Safest best-seller Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years (riskiest version) vs. class average NHTSA overall rating (stars) 2026 IIHS award (current model) Starting price (2026 MSRP) Large pickup Toyota Tundra 0 -100% 5 TOP SAFETY PICK $41,260 Small pickup Ford Maverick 27 -13% Not rated None $27,145 Small SUV Mazda CX-5 17 -55% 5 TOP SAFETY PICK+ $29,990 Midsize & large SUV Tesla Model Y 18 +6% 5 TOP SAFETY PICK+ $39,990 Small car Honda Civic 58 -27% 5 None $24,695 Midsize car Tesla Model 3 39 +34% 5 None $36,990 Minivan Toyota Sienna 23 n/a 5 None $40,120

You can access the complete research findings here.

Large pickup: Toyota Tundra

Driver death rate: 0 recorded driver deaths per million vehicles

Large pickup average: 29

Crash tests: Good in all three IIHS tests

NHTSA rating: 5 stars overall

2026 IIHS award: Top Safety Pick

Starting price: $41,260

The Toyota Tundra is the safest large pickup among America’s best-sellers. No driver deaths were reported in the 2022 and 2023 CrewMax 4WD, a clean record shared by only six models in the entire IIHS data. For comparison, big pickups typically see 29 driver deaths per million vehicles. The Tundra also earned Good in all three IIHS crash tests and five stars from NHTSA. It starts at about $41K, and the current model picked up a 2026 Top Safety Pick award.

Midsize and large SUV: Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y wins the midsize and large SUV group. The car records about 18 fatal driver crashes per million vehicles, a result that sits alongside the 17 considered normal for its segment. The model also performs well in crash tests, with IIHS rating it Good across the board and NHTSA handing out five stars in every category. It’s also the SUV on the list least likely to roll over in a single-vehicle crash, at 7.9%. The redesigned 2026 version starts at $40K and has already picked up a Top Safety Pick+.

Small SUV: Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is the safest option among the best-selling compact SUVs. Its record sits at 17 driver deaths for every million vehicles on the road, less than half of the 38 typical for small SUVs. IIHS gave the 2017 to 2025 design Good marks in all three crash tests, and NHTSA added five stars overall. Mazda followed that with a 2026 redesign that earned a Top Safety Pick+, and the SUV still starts under $30K.

Minivan: Toyota Sienna

For parents who need room for the whole crew, the Toyota Sienna is the safest minivan on the best-seller list. Its all-hybrid lineup records between 10 and 23 driver deaths per million vehicles, depending on whether it’s front-wheel or all-wheel drive, well below the 37 recorded for vehicles overall. NHTSA rates it five stars overall, so the record holds up in federal testing too. It starts at $40K and seats up to eight, making it a roomy, protective ride for big families.

Small pickup: Ford Maverick

Small pickup buyers on a budget will find the Ford Maverick the best pick. Its hybrid SuperCrew records 27 driver deaths out of every million vehicles, comfortably under the 31 typical for small trucks. Federal testers gave it five stars for frontal crashes, and IIHS rated it Good in both the driver-side front corner and side tests. At $27K, it delivers that protection at one of the lowest starting prices under this category.

Midsize car: Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the best-protected midsize car, and its rear-drive version makes the strongest case. It records 15 driver deaths per million vehicles, about half the 29 typical for midsize luxury cars. Few best-sellers are as steady on the road as well, with a federal rollover risk of 6.8%, the lowest of any vehicle on the list. NHTSA gave it five stars overall, and IIHS marked its front corner and side protection as Good. A new one starts at around $37K.

Small car: Honda Civic

The Honda Civic wins the small car category, and buyers clearly agree, with more than 238K driving one home in 2025. The sedan records 58 driver deaths per million vehicles, well below the 79 typical for small cars, and the hatchback does even better at 28. NHTSA gives the Civic five stars overall, and IIHS rates its front corner, side, and headlights Good. Starting under $25K, it puts top-rated protection within reach of nearly any budget.

Managing Attorney Jonathan Walner from Walner Law commented on the study:

“Safety used to be something carmakers charged extra for. That is changing fast. Federal rules will require automatic emergency braking on every new passenger vehicle sold in the US by 2029, so features that once came only on luxury trims are heading to the cheapest models too. That matters when the average new car now costs close to $50K, and many buyers are shopping on a tight budget. A driver who skips the top trim is no longer giving up as much protection as they were a few years ago.”