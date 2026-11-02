From a Delhi Boyhood to a Global Mission: At 76, Inventor Ashok Wahi Brings Next-Gen Air Quality and Skin Tech Back Home to India

NEW DELHI / NEW JERSEY – Every November, Delhi checks its phone before it checks the weather. Ashok Wahi has been trying to answer the question behind that habit for most of his life. Born inthe cityin 1950,he leftfor NewYork at24 withan engineeringdegree and an idea of what engineers are for: to fix the thing everyone else has learned to live with. Half a century, a shelf of patents and millions of products later, he has not stopped. At 76, when his contemporaries have long since retired, he is still building around one stubborn principle, prevention over cure. This winter, as the National Capital Region disappears under its seasonal haze, he is bringing that principle home.

“I hope that our society is able to understand the significance and importance of prevention over cure,” Wahi said. “If there are tools that can help avoid or mitigate a major crisis, we should be seriously adhering to them.”

Sparked by Family, Built for the World

It started with a sneeze. His daughter Aikta came home from a friend’s house with streaming eyes; the friend had a cat. The antihistamine worked, but it left her drowsy and fighting to stay awake in class. Most parents would have accepted the trade. Wahi refused to. Why, he asked, let the allergen in at all? He set out to stop it before it reached her, and then kept going through failure after failure, dozens of formulations that did not work, until one finally did. He called it NasalGuard®. His own verdict on those failed attempts is characteristic: “You never lose. Either you win or you learn.”

The principle is almost disarmingly simple. A pin-sized dab of gel around the nostrils carries a positive charge, setting up a faint electrostatic field that grabs passing airborne particles and pushes others away before they can be inhaled. No drug, no drowsiness. In roughly 30 years on the market, more than 15 million units have been sold across North America, Europe and Asia, with no reported adverse effects.

When crisis came, Wahi chose to give rather than sell. In the spring of 2020, with hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19, Trutek launched its “Breathe Easier” program and began sending NasalGuard free to any healthcare worker who asked. It soon reached airline crews, and when wildfires tore through Northern California that summer, firefighters and their families. The only requirement was a statement of profession. Hundreds of thousands of units went out the door that way.

Empowering India with AllerAid+: Know Your Air, Master Your Health

If NasalGuard is a shield, Wahi’s newer work is closer to a weather vane. The idea is to tell people what is coming before it reaches them, and in a city where air quality can swing from “poor” to “severe” between breakfast and the school bell, that matters. At the center of his plans for India is AllerAid+ , a free mobile app that shows users what is in the air around them, street by street and hour by hour.

What itdoes, in practice:

Real-Time Atmospheric Intelligence: Live readings of the Air Quality Index (AQI), PM2.5, PM10 and pollen counts for every place a user cares about: home, a child’s school, a parent’s house across town.

Live readings of the Air Quality Index (AQI), PM2.5, PM10 and pollen counts for every place a user cares about: home, a child’s school, a parent’s house across town. Intelligent iAlerts: A color-coded signal on the home screen that changes the moment conditions do, so the decision about a morning walk or an open window gets made before stepping outside, not after.

A color-coded signal on the home screen that changes the moment conditions do, so the decision about a morning walk or an open window gets made before stepping outside, not after. Comprehensive Respiratory Support: Built with Delhi’s most sensitive breathers in mind, including people living with allergies, respiratory sensitivities or asthma, so they can keep an eye on the conditions that tend to affect them.

Built with Delhi’s most sensitive breathers in mind, including people living with allergies, respiratory sensitivities or asthma, so they can keep an eye on the conditions that tend to affect them. Personalized Daily Diary & Symptom Tracker: A simple log of how you feel each day, set against the air and weather for the same day. Over a few weeks, patterns emerge, and those notes make for a far better conversation with a doctor than “I’ve had this cough since Diwali.”

Meet Aabhaa SkinDex: AI Skin Analytics at Your Fingertips

Trutek’s newest release takes the same instinct somewhere unexpected: the face. Aabhaa SkinDex , now on Google Play, turns a selfie into a personalized SkinDex score, reading visible characteristics such as tone, texture, hydration, under-eye appearance and signs of aging. A private journal tracks how the picture changes from scan to scan. In a city where pollution shows up on the skin as well as in the lungs, it is an easy fit. The app is built for cosmetic insight, not medical diagnosis.

A Legacy Rooted in Family and Holistic Health

The résumé reads like a map of the journey: DAV College in Chandigarh, Thapar Institute in Patiala, New York University, and approximately 20 patents worldwide. Yet the man behind it is notably unassuming. His favorite book is Ryan Holiday’s Ego Is the Enemy, and he talks about his work in terms of other people’s problems rather than his own achievements. Alongside the engineering, he has practiced yoga for more than 40 years and written books on Applied Yoga Techniques. For someone who has spent a career thinking about what goes into the lungs, the devotion to breath seems less a hobby than a through-line.

Trutek Corp. is still very much a family affair. Wahi co-owns it with his wife, Neelu, and works side by side with his daughter Kanika, a biomedical engineer. The business that began with one daughter’s allergy is now carried forward with the other’s expertise. He could have stopped long ago. Instead, at an age when most would be measuring their legacy, he is expanding into India, and he calls the return the most personal chapter of his career.

“India shaped my early years, and everything I have built is designed to protect and uplift everyday lives,” Wahi said. “To be able to bring these preventative tools back home at this stage in my life is the most meaningful milestone of my career.”

About Trutek Corp.

Founded and led by Ashok Wahi, Trutek Corp. is a New Jersey-based intellectual property, research and product development company focused on consumer wellness and preventive technologies. AllerAid+ and Aabhaa SkinDex are available to download from app stores.