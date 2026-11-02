Stay Near Juhu Beach Mumbai (2026): A Beachfront 5 Star Guide

The smartest stay near Juhu Beach is one where the sand is at your doorstep and the airport is still close. Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove, a Ministry of Tourism certified 5 star hotel on Juhu Tara Road, offers direct beach access and sits 6 km from Mumbai’s international airport.

Salt Air Before Breakfast

6:15 am. The beach is mostly joggers, a few dogs who clearly run the place, and an uncle doing yoga with total commitment. The tide’s out. The sky over the Arabian Sea is going from grey to pink. Thirty minutes from now, Mumbai will be Mumbai. Right now it’s just waves.

Here’s my slightly embarrassing Mumbai lesson. I once stayed “near Juhu Beach” and spent the whole trip saying I’d go tomorrow. The beach was a twenty minute auto ride and a long negotiation away. Tomorrow never came. So now my rule’s simple: if I can’t walk to the sand in flip flops, it’s not near the beach.

Peak Season Is Beach Season

When do most people fly into Mumbai? Turns out, right when the beach is at its best. The airport’s busiest quarter ever was October to December 2025, with 14.36 million passengers, and January 2025 was its busiest month at close to 5 million, according to operator MIAL. Those are the cooler, drier months, when Juhu evenings are at their nicest.

Over the full year, the airport handled a record 55.5 million passengers. All that traffic is exactly why location matters. A hotel by the sand but stuck behind an hour of traffic isn’t much of a win. One that’s close to both? Ask anyone who’s sat on the Western Express Highway at 6 pm how much that’s worth.

“Near the Beach” Should Mean This

Listings use the phrase loosely, so here’s my quick test:

You can walk onto the sand. No auto, no negotiation.

Some rooms actually look at the sea.

Getting out is easy too: the airport, the local train, the metro.

There’s good food when you’re back and starving.

Bonus points for a pool. Juhu’s waves are for looking at, mostly.

How Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove Fits

Sand at the Doorstep

The hotel’s fact sheet lists Juhu Beach at the doorstep, with direct beach access. It’s on Juhu Tara Road, next to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, so it’s also easy to find (useful when you’re giving directions to a cab driver at midnight).

Easy Ways Out

The airport is 6 km away, roughly 15 to 25 minutes by car, per the hotel. Vile Parle station on the Western Railway is 3 km away and Versova Metro Station on Line 1 is at 3.5 km. Film studios, NESCO and ISKCON Temple are close by too.

Rooms That Face the Sea

Of its 115 rooms and suites, the Premium Partial Sea View Rooms look out toward the Arabian Sea, while the Executive Salon and Deluxe Suite have panoramic sea views. Deluxe Rooms face the city. Every room is non-smoking, with free high-speed Wi-Fi.

Back From the Beach

There’s an outdoor beachside pool facing the sea, plus a steam room and jacuzzi. When hunger hits, Tangerine Cafe is open 24 hours, Oriental Bowl serves Pan Asian food, and Shooters Bar does cocktails. And on Sundays, the hotel tells guests not to miss its poolside brunch at the Poolside Patio.

What Guests Say

Among the reviews featured on the hotel’s website, families stand out. Bharat wrote: “I would like to thank all the Staff and management at Ramada hotel for their Services and Support to our family during our stay.”

Deepak Anand says he and his wife have made it their go-to whenever they visit Mumbai, mentioning the breakfast buffet and the Chinese food at Oriental Bowl. Another guest praised the warm, attentive staff and the food, and said they’d definitely be back.

Who Should Stay by the Beach Here?

Families with kids who’ll want the beach in the morning and the pool in the afternoon. Possibly both, twice.

Couples planning a sea view weekend or a birthday. Have a look at the Celebration Package.

Business travellers who’d like a sunset walk after meetings instead of a cab queue.

Mumbaikars who just need a weekend away without actually leaving the city.

At the time of writing, the hotel lists a weekend offer of 35% off, a Stay Long offer of up to 35% off, the Celebration Package and a seasonal Monsoon Package. Offers do change, so check the official website for what’s running, where the hotel says direct bookings get its best rate guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove have direct beach access?

Yes. The hotel’s fact sheet lists Juhu Beach at its doorstep with direct beach access.

How far is Juhu Beach from Mumbai airport?

The hotel is about 6 km from the airport, roughly 15 to 25 minutes by car, though Mumbai traffic has its own opinions.

Which is the nearest station to the hotel?

Vile Parle on the Western Railway is about 3 km away. Versova Metro Station on Line 1 is at around 3.5 km.

Are there sea view rooms?

Yes. Premium Partial Sea View Rooms face toward the sea, and the Executive Salon and Deluxe Suite have panoramic sea views.

Is it a 5 star hotel?

Yes, it holds a 5 Star Gradation Certificate from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.