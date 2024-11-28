Spoken Fest 2024 Unveils Final Artist Lineup for Shillong Debut, Featuring Patralekhaa and Tillotama Shome

Shillong, 28 November 2024: Asia’s largest cultural festival, Spoken Fest by Kommune, continues to elevate excitement for its debut in Shillong by unveiling the much-anticipated Lineup, completing a powerhouse of talent for this historic edition. Taking place on December 6, 2024, at the iconic Ward’s Lake, the festival promises an unforgettable day of creativity, storytelling, and performances.

This year, Shillong will witness the participation of celebrated artists Tillotama Shome and Patralekhaa, whose stellar work in cinema has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Tillotama Shome, recognised for her exceptional acting talent, has captivated audiences with her nuanced portrayals in Monsoon Wedding, Delhi Crime, and The Night Manager. Joining her is Patralekhaa, known for her deeply engaging performances, who first captured hearts with her debut role in CityLights (2014) and gained further recognition for her role in Bose: Dead/Alive (2017). Their appearances at Spoken Fest will offer fans a unique opportunity to connect with them through their life stories.

This announcement builds on the already electrifying momentum as it introduces artists like independent music icon Anoushka Maskey, indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast, the soulful Meba Ofilia, multi-talented activist and actress Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, trailblazing storyteller Priya Malik, and the celebrated hip-hop group Khasi Bloodz. Along with them, the festival will also feature Shillong’s very own Elena Sohktung, versatile actor Amol Parashar, and renowned poet Madhu Raghavendra as and storytellers like Clayton, Lainunsanga Ralte, and Merenla Imsong, setting the stage for an extraordinary cultural showcase. Their performances will bring diverse voices to life, bridging cultures and art forms.

Joining this vibrant lineup are Anees Ailynti Noronha, whose bold, satirical verses explore the ironies of everyday life, Pratikasha, a rising poet whose work bridges metaphor and modernity; and Marbamlong Rani, whose poignant poetry has earned accolades across platforms. Adding a unique dimension to this edition is Kareema Barry, a dynamic performer blending her corporate insights with artistic passion, and Laksh Maheshwari, whose transformative journey from finance to the stage exemplifies the power of pursuing one’s passion.