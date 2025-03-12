Thailand Secures Key Expansion in Specialty Films Manufacturing

March 12, 2025:With the mechanical completion of new production lines at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Park in Thailand, Covestro has further increased its global capacity for polycarbonate (PC) specialty films. The investment is in the higher double-digit million Euro range, the project has been completed on schedule. A total of around 40 new jobs will be created.

“The new production facilities are equipped with state-of-the technology to enable an efficient production and thereby reduce our CO2 emissions,” says Thorsten Dreier, Chief Technology Officer of Covestro. “With the expanded capacity, we can meet our customers’ growing demand for innovative specialty films, especially in medical technology, in the region Asia-Pacific and strengthen our Solutions & Specialties segment.”

Covestro has been operating a production facility for Specialty Films in Thailand since 2007. The range comprises polycarbonate films from the Makrofol® range and Bayfol® products made from polycarbonate blends. These high-performance specialty films are used in many applications across multiple industries, such as healthcare, mobility and Identification Documents.

“The new production facilities are important to us because it enables faster time to market and at the same time expands our market access in Asia-Pacific.” says Aukje Doornbos, Global Head of the Specialty Films business entity. “With market- focused innovations and a stronger customer orientation we want to drive growth for Covestro.”

Since 2022, the Map Ta Phut site is ISCC PLUS certified, enabling it to manufacture and supply mass-balanced products. With the mass balance approach, bio-based or recycled raw materials are fed in at an early stage of raw material extraction and mathematically allocated to the finished products. This saves fossil raw materials and reduces CO2 emissions, while the quality of the mass-balanced products remains identical to that of purely fossil-based products. With this drop-in solution, manufacturers can continue to use their proven formulations, equipment, and processes.

ISCC is an internationally recognized sustainability certification for biomass and bioenergy. The standard covers all stages of the value chain and is used worldwide. Customers can use these products in their established processes and apply them to meet their sustainability goals. In addition, Covestro already offers a range of films made partly with plant-based raw materials or partly from recycled plastics