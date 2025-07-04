Kansas City Premium Cabinets is Open for Business

Kansas City, MO, July 04, 2025 — Premium Cabinets, a leading nationwide provider with more than 30 independently operated locations, proudly announces the grand opening of its Kansas City showroom at 9582 Marion Ridge Drive. Bringing production-level speed, custom-shop quality, and nationwide buying power to the metro, Kansas City Premium Cabinets is poised to redefine affordability and craftsmanship for homeowners and builders alike.

Since its founding, Premium Cabinets has leveraged relationships with 28 vetted vendors to offer:

Factory-Finished, 100% Plywood Construction for exceptional durability.

Dovetail Drawers & Soft-Close Hardware to elevate everyday luxury.

Interactive 3-D Design & Renderings that let clients preview every door, drawer, and finish.

Flexible Finish Options, including any Sherwin-Williams paint SKU, for truly bespoke cabinetry.

Standing Apart from Local Competitors

Unlike local cabinet shops that rely on smaller orders or particleboard substitutes, Kansas City Premium Cabinets’ scale secures volume discounts—translating into savings of up to 20% compared to typical regional suppliers. Faster lead times and factory-controlled quality also mean fewer change orders, tighter project schedules, and a seamless buying experience.

A Decade of Growth, Now Rooted in Kansas City

Founded on a growth-obsessed ethos by industry veteran Ronald Carter, Kansas City Premium Cabinets has spent the past ten years perfecting direct-sales leadership and team-driven operations. “Kansas City represents a vibrant community of homeowners and builders who value both speed, appearance and quality,” says Carter. “Our showroom delivers premium products and high-level customer service without the premium price tag—helping customers boost their home’s market value while sticking to their budgets.”

Value for Homeowners

High-quality cabinetry is one of the top home-improvement investments for increasing resale value. Kansas City Premium Cabinets’ combination of solid construction, on-trend styles, and cost efficiencies empowers homeowners to save thousands on their renovation while adding long-term equity to their property.

Visit The KC Showroom Today

The Kansas City showroom is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to schedule a personalized 3-D design consultation, visit www.premiumcabinets.com/kansas-city or call (816) 375-7580.