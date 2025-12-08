Teen pacer Hamilton wins WBBL young gun award, Lanning takes Golden Bat honour

Melbourne, Dec 8: Teen left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton has been named the winner of the WBBL season 11 young gun award, while former Australia captain Meg Lanning took the Golden bat honour for the third time.

Lucy, who will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 2026 WPL season, led Brisbane’s attack with the new ball throughout a challenging season for the side and claimed eight wickets with the best figures of 2-28.

Lucy, who captained Australia at this year’s Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, captured the prize scalps of Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath in her campaign.

Meg, who turned out for Melbourne Stars and will play for UP Warriorz in 2026 WPL, topped the season run-scoring charts for the third time in her WBBL career by smashing 430 runs this season at an average of 53.75, including a career-best 135 from 74 balls against the Sydney Sixers.

Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who will play for Gujarat Giants in 2026 WPL, enjoyed her best-ever WBBL campaign to win the golden arm award. Turning out for the Melbourne Renegades, Georgia claimed 19 wickets at 10.94 in the campaign.

“Our congratulations go to each of Lucy Hamilton, Meg Lanning and Georgia Wareham for their stellar campaigns which have earned them the awards announced today. As we begin what will be an unforgettable final week of WBBL|11, it is fantastic to be acknowledging our best emerging and established players for their on-field feats.”

“While all three players have enjoyed fantastic individual seasons, two represent WBBL sides that fell short of Finals action, demonstrating just how close and high quality the entire competition is,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager, Big Bash Leagues.

The WBBL season 11 player of the tournament will be unveiled on Wednesday, followed by the team of the tournament to be announced on Thursday. The three-match finals series begins with Perth Scorchers facing Melbourne Stars in the knockout at the WACA Ground on Tuesday night.

Sydney Sixers await the winner from the knockout clash in Thursday’s challenger clash at North Sydney Oval, before Hobart Hurricanes host the final and face off against the challenger winner at the Ninja Stadium on Saturday.

