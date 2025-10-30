Baptist Health Strengthens Statewide Stroke Care Network with RapidAI’s Deep Clinical AI

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — October 30, 2025 — In recognition of World Stroke Day, Baptist Health, Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization, is highlighting how its partnership with RapidAI, the global leader in deep clinical AI and workflow integration, is helping clinicians across the state deliver faster, more connected care for stroke patients.

Baptist Health’s stroke teams have long relied on RapidAI’s intelligent, integrated platform to enhance imaging interpretation, streamline communication and workflows, and accelerate decision-making across its hospitals. Powered by clinically validated deep clinical artificial intelligence, the platform analyzes brain images in moments, helping physicians identify blood clots and other critical changes that guide timely intervention. Through the RapidAI mobile and desktop applications, clinicians can view results and collaborate across facilities, ensuring that every patient has access to expert review and timely intervention.

“Through teamwork, innovation, and dedication, we are committed to delivering the best stroke care across the state, improving outcomes for every community we serve,” said Sharon Aureli, Neuro Program Line Manager at Baptist Health. “RapidAI gives our teams the ability to see, communicate, and act together in real time. It’s not just improving stroke response, it’s strengthening how we work as one connected system, and that results in better care provided to all communities we serve.”

Baptist Health’s hospitals are nationally recognized for excellence in stroke care, including Joint Commission certification and Det Norske Veritas (DNV) certifications at several hospitals as well as Get With The Guidelines®–Stroke Gold Plus and Silver Plus achievement awards from the American Heart Association. These honors reflect the dedication of Baptist Health’s stroke teams and the organization’s mission to bring advanced, life-saving care to every corner of Arkansas.