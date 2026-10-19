BLS Polymers Limited IPO to Open on October 27, 2026; Price Band Announced

Oct 19: BLS Polymers Limited, a manufacturer of multiple grades of custom formulated polymer compounds, announced that the Company’s initial public offering will open for subscription on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The anchor investor bidding date is Monday, October 26, 2026, and the bid/issue will conclude on Friday, October 29, 2026. The Company plans to raise ₹25,500 lakhs , through the fresh issue of equity shares and aims to be listed on the BSE & NSE platforms.

The price band for the Issue has been fixed at ₹142-₹150 per share, and bids can be made for a minimum of 100 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each and in the multiples of 100 thereafter. Unistone Capital Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager, and Kfin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

The IPO comprises a Fresh Issue of 1,70,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each through book-building route. At a higher end of the price band, (i) not more than 85,00,000 equity shares were allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers, out of which, in consultation with the BRLM, up to 51,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each have been allocated for the Anchor investors, (ii) not less than 25,50,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each were allocated for Non Institutional Bidders, and (iii) not less than 59,50,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each were allocated to the Retail Individual Bidders.

According to Red Herring Prospectus, BLS Polymers proposes to utilize ₹7,756.07 lakhs from the Offer proceeds for financing the capital expenditure requirement towards expansion of the Company’s manufacturing facility by increasing the manufacturing capacity of certain of its existing products; ₹8,950.00 lakhs for funding its working capital requirements and deploy the remaining funds for general corporate purposes and offer expenses.

The New Delhi-headquartered Company manufactures multiple grades of custom formulated polymer compounds, catering to diversified critical industries such as telecommunication, power, railways, water, oil and gas distribution, among others. Its product portfolio is well diversified to offer varied solutions in the wire and cables and infrastructure industry, and included products such as, high density polyethylene compounds, medium-density polyethylene compounds and linear low-density polyethylene compounds, cross-linked polyethylene compounds, halogen free frame retardant compounds, polyvinyl chloride compounds, cable filling compounds and adhesive coating compounds.

BLS Polymers operates a manufacturing facility located at Goa, which is spread across an aggregated parcel of land admeasuring about 24,220 sq. mt, with a total installed capacity of 35,251 MTPA. The facility is equipped with eleven machines dedicated for manufacturing each of the Company’s products, viz., Polyethylene compounds, XLPE compounds, PVC compounds, HDPE and adhesive coating compounds and masterbatches. The manufacturing facility is strategically situated in close proximity to Goa Port (Mormugao) from where the Company receives its supply of imported raw materials as well as exports its finished goods to the international market.

Apart from its operations in 23 states/union territories in India, BLS Polymers has established its presence in an international market by exporting to 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, UAE, USA, Turkey, Oman, Zambia, Germany, Qatar, Romania, China and Poland. During the three months period ended June 30, 2026, and the preceding three Fiscals, the Company served more than 325 customers across power cables, telecommunication and infrastructure industries.

The Company is a part of the BLS Group, a prestigious business group with an operating history of more than 3 decades in India and across geographies. The group has a strategic presence across traditional industries such as textile, education and polymers to modern sectors such as outsourcing of visa and counsellor services, banking business correspondents, and e-governance. The group’s product portfolio is designed to leverage synergies, mitigate risks, and capture growth opportunities across varied economic landscapes. This diversification allows the group to serve a broad spectrum of markets and consumers, driving sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

Established in 1991, BLS Polymers Limited is ably guided by its Promoters, Vinod Aggarwal, Sushil Aggarwal, Madhukar Aggarwal, Diwakar Aggarwal and Karan Aggarwal, who hold extensive experience in the polymer industry. The Company has thrived on the decades of experience and leadership of its Promoters, supported by an experienced team of professionals.

BLS Polymers Limited recorded ₹10,702.55 lakhs revenue from operations and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,022.97 lakhs in the first quarter of the Fiscal 2027, ended June 30, 2026. It has registered ₹34,942.83 lakhs revenue from operations with a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,700.94 lakhs in Fiscal 2026.